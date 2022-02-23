GIRLS BASKETBALL: Watseka falls by three in sectional semis

FARMER CITY — Watseka’s girls basketball team began the 2021-22 season with a feeling of cautious excitement as a team that was heavy on seniors but light on returning scoring as the Warriors set out for their first season as members of the Vermillion Valley Conference.

Lacking the over-the-top firepower of some of the dominant Watseka teams before it, this year’s Warriors squad used teamwork and tenacity to make up for the scoring punch they lacked, which led them to their third 25-win season in the past five years and a trip to Tuesday’s IHSA Class 1A Farmer City Sectional semifinal against St. Thomas More.

But the lack of a go-to scorer came back to haunt the Warriors, who saw their season come to an end with a 32-29 loss to the Sabers on Tuesday night.

“That was our Achilles’ [heel], was scoring,” Warriors coach Barry Bauer said. “But we won 25 games; we did something right.”

Both squads spent much of the first half exchanging baskets with seven lead changes, but the Sabers ended the half scoring the last six points to take a 19-14 halftime lead, which became a 21-14 lead at the start of the third, the largest margin the game saw all night.

On the path to their 25-5 campaign, the Warriors used their tough-nosed defense to provide transition and fast-break offensive opportunities. The Warriors forced 10 St. Thomas More turnovers, but the lack of transition points until late in the third quarter put the Warriors in a vulnerable position, as did a 6-for-11 effort from the free-throw line.

“For us to win against good teams, we’ve scored off of our defense in transition,” Bauer said. “St. Thomas More did a great job of their defensive transition. ... Even if we got a steal or loose ball, we ended in the half court.

“We need to get to free-throw line and score in transition to get into the 40s and 50s; we just didn’t get either one of those tonight.”

The Warriors did capture a 22-21 lead late in the third quarter, when Haven Meyer split a pair at the charity stripe, but Ashley Wells beat the buzzer on the other end to give the Sabers a 23-22 lead they held onto during the fourth quarter, despite a few late Watseka turnovers, one that was finished by an Allie Hoy layup that made it 31-29 Sabers with 24 seconds remaining.

After a Watseka turnover, St. Thomas More’s Ava Dickerson missed the front end of a one-and-one, with Sydney McTaggart’s rebound and an ensuing Watseka timeout with 4.5 seconds remaining giving the Warriors one last chance.

Out of the timeout, Hoy dribbled down the right side of the floor and got a clean look deep off the right wing, a shot that bounced off the backboard as the final buzzer blared.

“We had a shot at the end and thought it was maybe going in ...” Bauer said. “They kept battling. They were together until the end.”

The loss came a round before the Sweet Sixteen, which would have been the second such achievement for the Warriors in the past handful of seasons. But in the moments after the final horn sounded, it wasn’t the sorrows of defeat Bauer and his team focused on but rather the marvel at how the squad was able to compile a 25-5 record that came with a regional championship plaque.

“I’m very proud of this season: 25 wins. There’s no way people thought, with the little varsity experience we had coming back, that this group would eclipse the 20-win mark,” Bauer said. “Out of all the years I’ve coached, this is the group that exemplifies team and teamwork.

“They never pick on each other, never point fingers when something’s going wrong,” he added. “There’s no drill for that in practice; that’s just the way they are. ... I wish you could bottle that up because that’s how we got to 25 wins.”