BOYS BASKETBALL: Second-half surge sends BBCHS to regional finals

NORMAL — Displaying signs of nervousness and inexperience on the biggest of sport stages is common for youthful teams, but the ability to respond and overcome is one of the biggest signs of maturing.

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ boys basketball squad, comprised of six underclassmen and just two seniors, showed that growth Wednesday night, when the Boilermakers overcame a 18-18 tie with East Moline United at halftime by outscoring the Panthers 38-28 in the second half to win by 56-46 in the IHSA Class 4A Normal Community Regional semifinals.

“We probably played our worst half of basketball in the first half on the offensive end by totaling just 18 points,” Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Joe Lightfoot said. “The guys didn’t fold or get rattled, and we made some adjustments in the second half. ... I’m just really proud of them for bouncing back.”

The 10-point victory allowed for Bradley-Bourbonnais to extend its winning streak to eight games to help itself advance to the regional championship game against Normal Community at 7 p.m. Friday at Normal Community.

“This time of the year is when you want to be playing your best basketball,” Lightfoot said. “... It’s exciting to know that all the work we’ve been putting in all year long has been paying off.

“To see them playing this well, at this time of the season, while being a young team, is really exciting to see.”

After opening the game a perfect 3-for-3 from the field, including two made 3-pointers by Mark Robinson and Isaiah Davis, the Boilermakers finished the first half shooting just 28 percent from the field (4-for-14), which put them in an 18-18 tie at the break.

“A lot of our kids or sophomores and so the playoff atmosphere was a little bit overwhelming in the first half,” Lightfoot said. “I think in the second half once we realized it’s just another basketball game our confidence built back up and the anxiety wore down.”

A huge part in the Boilermakers’ ability to turn things around in the second half was because of the strong play of Iowa commit Owen Freeman. After the 6-foot-10 junior totaled just four points in the first half all while being mostly double-teamed, Freeman went on to score 10 points in the second half, including eight points in the third frame, which helped his squad take a commanding 40-31 lead into the fourth after an 11-5 run to close the third.

“I just came out more aggressive in the second half and listened to Coach,” Freeman said. “We knew where the double teams were coming, and so I made my moves quicker and then just took what the defense gave me.”

Clinging to a nine-point lead heading into the final frame was all Bradley-Bourbonnais needed to wrap things up in the fourth quarter as both teams struggled to score early in the last frame. In fact, BBCHS’s first points in the fourth didn’t come until Robinson secured an and-one on a driving layup with 4:50 left to help his squad take a 43-33 lead.

The three-point play was all Robinson needed to jump start his five-point fourth quarter performance to help him total a team-high 18 points and help hold off a Panther squad that outscored his team 9-8 in the final two minutes.

“Probably all of my points came off an assist, and so It wasn’t just me scoring those points, it was all my teammates contributing, too,” Robinson said. “Everyone is focused on Freeman, and so my mentality was just to look for cuts off of Freeman.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Robinson led BBCHS with 18 points, two rebounds and a steal. Freeman added 14 points and 20 rebounds with two blocks. Anthony Kemp chipped in 12 points, which was three more points than teammate Isaiah Davis.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais will travel to Normal Community High School for the IHSA Class 4A regional championship at 7 p.m. Friday against Normal Community.