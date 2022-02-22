ROUNDUP: Mac eighth grade boys hoops take second in state; St. Anne, Wilmington fall in state quarters

IESA Boys Basketball 8th Grade State Finals

Decatur Robinson 48, Bishop McNamara 27

The Fightin’ Irish won 37-24 against Waverly in the state quarterfinals and defeated Casey-Westfield 30-27 in the semifinals before seeing their season end in the championship game with a 23-2 record during the weekend. Ian Irps totaled 13 points to lead the Irish. Callaghan O’Connor added seven points, and Teddy Fogel had five points.

Boys basketball

Morton Blessed Sacrament 47, St. Anne 34

Jason Bleyle led St. Anne with a team-high 11 points. Quiton Thompson scored eight points, and Login Popovich chipped in six points.

Tolono Unity 77, Wilmington 23

Walter Gross totaled 10 points to lead Wilmington. Ryan Kettman finished with eight points, and Nate Cupples tallied three points off one made 3-pointer.