ROUNDUP: Boys basketball regionals begin; boys swimmers take pool for sectionals

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA Class 1A Regional quarterfinals

Milford 80, Grace Christian 35

Milford will advance to the regional semifinals against St. Anne at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Milford. Will Teig led the Bearcats with a team-high 23 points. Adin Portwood added 19 points, and Andrew White had 11 points.

No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.

St. Bede 83, G-SW 66

Cale Halpin led the Panthers with 22 points and four rebounds. Gabe McHugh tallied 13 points and eight rebounds. Bennett Grant had 13 points and five rebounds, and Ethan Mack chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.

Leroy 68, Donovan 18

No individual stats were available for Donovan.

St. Anne 47, Cissna Park 32

St. Anne heads to the regional semifinal round against Milford at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Milford. No individual stats were available for the Cardinals or Cissna Park.

Serena 82, Grant Park 63

Sawyer Loitz led the Dragons with 23 points, which was three more points than teammate John Kveck.

Dwight 73, Henry-Senachwine 55

Dwight advanced to the regional semifinals against Putnam County at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Bede. Wyatt Thompson’s team-high 29 points led the Trojans. Jeremy Kapper scored 20 points, and Connor Telford tallied 11 points.

Watseka 69, Tri-Point 58

Watseka’s 11-point victory against Tri-Point advanced the Warriors to the regional semifinals against Leroy at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Milford. Braiden Walwer scored 23 points to lead the Warriors. Jordan Schroeder poured in 19 points, and Hunter Meyer had 10 points.

Connor Cardenas totaled 16 points to lead the Chargers. Bobby Mogged tallied 14 points, and Ayden McNeil chipped in 13 points.

IHSA Class 2A Regional quarterfinals

Beecher 57, Manteno 50

Beecher improved to 25-7 overall and advanced to the regional semifinals against Bishop McNamara at 6 p.m. Wednesday at McNamara. Duane Doss led the Bobcats with 21 points, followed by teammates Aydn McGinley (14) and Mitch Landis (12).

No individual stats were available for Manteno.

Iroquois West 62, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52

Iroquois West’s 10-point victory against GC-M-S advanced the Raiders to the regional semifinals, where they’ll face Prairie Central at 7:30 [.m. Wednesday at GC-M-S. Cannon Leonard recorded a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Raiders. Peyton Rhodes contributed 15 points, and Sam McMillan had 14 points and five assists.

Pontiac 71, Coal City 44

No individual stats were available for the Coalers.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 59, Central 35

No individual stats were available for Central.

Reed-Custer 78, Wilmington 62

Reed-Custer advanced to the regional semifinals, where the Comets will face El-Paso-Gridley at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Reed-Custer. Lucas Foote recorded 19 points, three assists and two rebounds to lead the Comets. Wes Shats added a double-double with 18 points and 17 rebounds. Jace Christian had 13 points and seven rebounds.

No individual stats were available for Wilmington.

ACSI Tournament

Faith-Dixon 54, Trinity 42

Trinity’s loss to No. 2 seeded Faith-Dixon put the Eagles in the consolation bracket. Luke Green led the Eagles with 15 points and three assists. Carter Stoltz had 12 points.

Trinity 52, Arthur Christian 45

Luke Green dropped 20 points and three assists to lead the Eagles. Jesse Jakresky had 12 points, and Carter Stoltz chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.

Christian Liberty Academy 46, Trinity 38

Trinity lost the third-place game by eight points. Luke Green led the Eagles with 12 points and seven assists. Clay Gadbois finished with 12 points. Green was voted to the ASCI All-Tournament team.

BOYS SWIMMING

IHSA Lincoln-Way Central Sectional

Bradley-Bourbonnais finished with 121 team points, which was 117 points less than first-place finisher Lincoln-Way East. The Boilermakers secured a fifth-place finish as a team. Jacob Lehman led BBCHS with a first-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly (52.78 seconds) to secure a spot in the state finals as an individual. Lehman’s 52.78 second finish also set a new school record for the 100-yard butterfly event.

Kankakee finished 12th with 26 team points. No Kays advanced to state.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

KCC 94, Highland 87 (OT)

KCC’s overtime victory against Highland clinched the No. 2 seed in the region standings. Isaiah Placide led KCC with 28 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Chris Roberts tallied 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals. James Franklin contributed 13 points and eight rebounds. Kevin Vance chipped in a team-high three blocks.