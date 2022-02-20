BOYS BASKETBALL: Herscher advances to regional semis with low-scoring win over Peotone

HERSCHER — If the Herscher boys basketball team had scored its 38 points from Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A Regional quarterfinal in its 29 regular-season games, the Tigers would have won just nine of them, rather than the 22 games they did win this season.

But thanks to a defensive effort that stood out even for the defensive-minded Tigers, the home team took a 38-26 win against Peotone on Saturday.

“I can’t say enough about our defense right now,” Tigers coach Brent Offill said. “That really saved us in this game because our offense was really sputtering ... but they did a great job communicating and were in all the right spots.”

The Blue Devils scored the first bucket of the afternoon but then went ice cold after, allowing 15 straight Tigers points before scoring again just before the first quarter ended with a 15-4 Tigers lead.

That lengthy drought was one of several, including essentially a dry second quarter for both teams, one the Blue Devils won 4-2 to take a 17-8 deficit into the locker room.

That was followed by a 7-0 Blue Devils run out of the gate to pull the game to as close as 17-15 midway through the third, something Blue Devils coach Ron Oloffson credited to better ball movement against Herscher’s 3-2 zone, although aside from a hot stretch from Carson McGrath that saw him hit three 3-pointers in a four-shot span, the ability to hit open shots never came along with the improved passing.

“We wanted to move the ball better than we did [in the first half],” Oloffson said. “We did that, but when a team plays a zone, you have to shoot the ball well, and we just didn’t shoot the ball well.”

That two-point margin was as close as Peotone would get. Trey Schwarzkopf made the crowd erupt with a converted and-one and a 3-pointer just before the third-quarter buzzer, sparking an 11-0 run between the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth.

“We really hadn’t scored for a little bit and needed to get a spark going,” Schwarzkopf said. “The crowd got into it, and we just started firing on all cylinders.”

Oloffson, who coached the Herscher program for 28 seasons before taking the Peotone job before this season, knew the Blue Devils’ defensive focus had to be on Schwarzkopf.

They held the Tigers’ playmaking point guard to just two first-half points, but the six-point stretch at the end of the third accounted for half of the dozen second-half points he exploded for.

“I think we made it hard for Schwarzkopf to score,” Oloffson said. “He got loose on a foul that was a little questionable and then hit a 3-pointer, and that got them going, and they go how he goes.”

Schwarzkopf was just one half of the backcourt matchup area basketball fans were drawn to Herscher to watch Saturday, as Peotone’s leading scorer, Mason Kibelkis, made his return from an injury that cost him a chunk of the season just last week.

But Kibelkis was injured early in the contest before he even registered a shot, ending the prep basketball career for one of the most prolific players in Peotone history.

“Would it have made a difference in the game? Who knows,” Oloffson said of Kibelkis’ injury. “But when he gets going, anything can happen, and I just feel bad for him.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Schwarzkopf had a game-high 14 points to go along with a rebound, three assists, two steals and a block. Brock Wenzelman had 10 points, five rebounds and a steal. Carson Splear added eight points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal.

McGrath had 11 points, an assist and a steal to lead the Blue Devils. Miles Heflin added seven points and rebounds apiece. Wil Graffeo had six points, eight rebounds, an assist and two steals.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Blue Devils ended their season at 13-17, but the Tigers improved to 23-8 and, most importantly, advanced to the IHSA Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional semifinal, where they will take on Momence at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The two teams make up half of a 20-plus-win regional semifinal field, along with the host Fightin’ Irish and Beecher. Momence and the Tigers matched up twice this season — a 49-39 Momence win in Momence on Dec. 14 and a 54-23 Tigers victory just 16 days later at the Kankakee Holiday Tournament.

“It’ll be like a little championship between us,” Offill said of the incoming rubber match. “I know our guys are excited, and I’m sure they are, too.”