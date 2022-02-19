WRESTLING: Eight local wrestlers finished on the podium during the IHSA State Finals

CHAMPAIGN — Twenty-four local wrestlers made the trip to the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday for the IHSA Boys Wrestling Individual State Finals, but only eight of them managed to grapple their way onto the winners’ podium by Saturday night, when the three-day tournament concluded.

Out of 22 area Class 1A wrestlers and two Class 3A grapplers, only one local wrestler managed to finish the preliminary, quarterfinal and semifinal rounds undefeated, and that was none other than two-time IHSA Class 1A state qualifier and returning IWCOA state qualifier Dillon Sarff, of Dwight.

Entering the state finals with a 28-5 overall record, the senior 138-pounder outscored his opponents 15-1 in points during his first three matches.

Sarff whitewashed Blake Mays, of Jonesboro, by a 5-0 decision to go against Peotone’s Marco Spinazzola in the quarterfinals. Sarff took a 3-0 decision victory.

He then went on to claim a 7-1 decision win in the semifinals to become the only area wrestler who advanced to the championship round.

Sarff opened up the championship match against Maddux Blakely, of Dakota, by falling down 4-2 in the first period after Blakely secured two solid takedowns, both of which Sarff managed to escape.

Starting in the top position in the second period, Sarff allowed Blakely to secure an escape before landing another takedown to go up 7-2. However, it was at this point Sarff started to gain some serious momentum late in the second period, when he earned another escape point and a takedown of his own to trail 8-5 heading into the final period.

Trailing 8-6 early in the final period, Sarff did his best to try to secure a takedown with about 30 seconds left in the match to force overtime, but Blakely managed to counter with a takedown of his own in the waning seconds to claim a 10-6 victory and earn the IHSA Class 1A 138-pound state title.

“I’m just a little upset that I didn’t really push the pace more and try [to] secure more takedowns when I needed them,” Sarff said of his second-place finish. “I can’t do anything about it now but learn from it.”

Despite having his star grappler come up a tad bit short in the championship round, Dwight head wrestling coach Dan Edwards was more than impressed with Sarff’s performance in his final state appearance.

“Sarff looked good all weekend, and, unfortunately, he came up little short in the championship match,” Edwards said. “I wish it would have [gone] the other way, but sometimes that’s just how it goes.

“Overall, Sarff did an outstanding job on the mat, and I’m so proud of him.”

<strong>BBCHS’ Spacht claims 5th in Class 3A</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais junior grappler Ethan Spacht had gotten a little taste of what the state finals could be like when he qualified for the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Associations state meet last season as a sophomore, but he never imagined it would be such a surreal experience competing in his first-ever IHSA State Finals.

“The IHSA State Finals are a lot different,” Spacht said. “I can’t even put into words how insane it is, and so it’s just awesome to be here.”

Spacht opened up his IHSA state finals campaign with a 9-1 decision victory against Donny Pigoni, of Marmion, before going on to secure a 4-2 decision against Dominic Ducato, of Jacobs, in the quarterfinals. His second victory advanced him to the semifinal round, where the 106-pound grappler suffered a 2-0 loss to Wiley Jessup, of Fremd.

The two-point loss in the semifinals put Spacht in the wrestle backs, leaving him to go 1-1 with a 7-3 decision victory against Brady Phelps, of Schaumburg, which earned him fifth place.

“It was a great feeling to be able to represent my coaches, teammates, family and town,” Spacht said of his fifth-place finish in IHSA Class 3A.

Although Spacht had set higher expectations for himself this season, he will still have another shot to become a state champion next season as a senior. His ability to not only get some wins under his belt but to gain the experience of what an IHSA state finals event is like is something his head coach, Mike Spiwak, noted will be a big advantage for the state-placer heading into his final season.

“The prestige and the volume of talent in this tournament is so unparalleled,” Bradley-Bourbonnais head wrestling coach Mike Spiwak said. “... Sometimes those bright lights shock people, and so Spacht knows now what to expect.

“That’s going to be a big advantage for him going into next season.”

<strong>McNamara’s Christie avenges opening-round loss</strong>

Heading into the state finals, two-time Class 1A returning state-qualifier Luke Christie had one goal — bring home a championship.

However, after Christie suffered a 10-7 loss via decision to Logan Kirk, of Johnsburg, in the opening round of the 152-pound IHSA Class 1A tournament, the Fightin’ Irish junior had to do the next best thing by powering through the wrestle backs bracket.

Christie started in the first round of wrestle backs by securing a 10-3 decision victory before taking a 2-1 decision win against Eric McKinney, of Vandalia, in the second round. From there, he went on to best Franky Saez, of Chicago Hope Academy, 5-1 to get a chance to seek revenge against Kirk in the semifinal round of wrestle backs.

In the rematch of the opening round of the winners bracket, Christie completely dominated his opponent by jumping out to a 12-0 lead before securing a pinfall victory, which put him in the title round for third place.

“Christie getting that first loss was kind of a blessing because it took all the pressure off of him,” Bishop McNamara head wrestling coach Jake Kimberlin said. “It got him back into the flow of things, and he built up his mentality and decided he wasn’t going to lose anymore.”

Christie eventually went on to out-wrestle Aidan Linden, of Sandwich, by a 4-3 decision to secure third overall and finish this year’s tournament 5-1.

“It was definitely a good experience this season after having gone 0-2 last season in IWCOA state,” Christie said. “I didn’t start this year off [the best] ... but I wrestled back, and so it feels good to get a medal.”

<strong>Reed-Custer’s Marschner powers through for third in 1A</strong>

Coming into the State Farm Center as a two-time state-qualifier and returning second-place finisher at IWCOA state last season, Reed-Custer junior grappler Kody Marschner felt the pressure of the state’s most prestigious wrestling tournament, but it didn’t stop him from taking third overall at 220 pounds in IHSA Class 1A.

“There was a lot more pressure here at IHSA state compared to IWCOA state last season,” Marschner said. “It’s kind of disappointing taking third, but I guess I’m happy with my placement at the same time.”

Marschner opened his preliminary round match with a pin against Andrew Moore, of Leroy, to help ease his nerves before taking a 10-3 decision win against Brock Wood, of Richmond Burton, in the quarterfinals.

The 220-pounder then lost in the semifinals via a 4-3 decision before going on to cruise through the wrestle back bracket with two straight decision victories to help claim third overall.

“I know Marschner isn’t quite satisfied with where he ended up, but it’s part of the process,” Reed-Custer head wrestling coach Yale Davis said. “He will get where he wants to be. It’s just going to take time, and so as a coach, I’m proud of him.”

<strong>Coal City lands a trio on the podium in 1A</strong>

During the years, Coal City nearly has made it a routine to compete in the IHSA state finals as a team. However, this season looked a little different for the Coalers as they sent eight grapplers to wrestle as individuals, three of whom became state-placers.

Senior Zach Finch (152 pounds) and sophomore Brant Widlowski (120) each secured fifth-place individual finishes in their respective weight divisions. Senior Ashton Harvey took home the Coalers’ only Top-3 finish by claiming third overall with a 4-1 record in the state finals.

“I’m just impressed with the energy level of my guys,” Coal City head wrestling coach Mark Masters said. “It’s a long tournament for everybody, and our guys in that final round just came out wide open and held nothing back.

“It was good to see that fire in them.”

Harvey noted his third-place finish was more than difficult given he hadn’t had the proper amount of time to prepare for the prestigious tournament like most of his counterparts because he ended the football season with a broken tibia.

Nonetheless, he was more than proud to achieve his goal of concluding his high school wrestling career with a Top-6 placement at the state finals.

“It feels great to place for the first time,” Harvey said. “I never knew what this feeling felt like as an individual until today because usually we’ve always placed at state as a team.”

<strong>Peotone’s Spinazzola takes 6th in 1A</strong>

Peotone junior Marco Spinazzola opened the preliminary round of the 138-pound weight division with a 4-2 decision win against Seth Stevens, of Oregon, before suffering a quarterfinal-round loss to Sarff.

As a result of Spinazzola’s loss to his area counterpart, he then went on to start the wrestle back bracket with two straight decision victories before dropping his last two matches, including the fifth-place match to Arojae Hart, of Murphysboro, which left Spinazzola to finish in sixth place.