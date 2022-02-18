GIRLS BASKETBALL: Peotone's comeback comes up just short; historic season ends at regional finals

BRAIDWOOD — There’s no doubt that the 2021-22 season will go down as one of, if not the best, seasons ever for the Peotone girls basketball program.

The team earned coach Steve Strough his 300th victory early in a season that saw them set a new single-season school record with 26 wins, including a perfect 14-0 run through the Illinois Central Eight Conference.

But the Blue Devils’ postseason chapter will go down as a briefer read than they had hoped, as a pesky Prairie Central squad withstood a furious late-game Peotone rally, ending the Blue Devils’ storybook season by a 49-43 in Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Reed-Custer Regional championship.

They trailed by as many as a dozen points in the fourth quarter before a valiant 9-0 run, but a couple late turnovers and missed shots disallowed any chance of overcoming a Hawks team that led the entire second half.

“They’ve been resilient all year,” Strough said of his team. “In situations like that we knew we had a run in us, it was just a matter if we could finish that run off.

“We had multiple chances to get it to one or two, we just couldn’t get a basket to go in. But our effort never stopped.”

It was evident early that defense would be the key to Friday’s game as it took nearly three minutes for Mady Kibelkis to break the ice with the game’s first basket to put the Blue Devils ahead first.

The teams traded four leads and three ties in the first, a quarter the Hawks led 10-9.

Traded buckets early in the second swapped the lead for the final time, but a 7-0 Hawks run that put them ahead 19-13 served as the game’s final lead change, with 16 first-half Peotone turnovers helping dig the Blue Devils’ early hole, thanks to a nonstop antagonization from the Hawks’ full-court press and 2-3 zone looks on defense and a quick-paced, 3-point-centric offense.

“It’s a style we haven’t seen too much of, but I felt at times we adjusted to it and then they’d speed us up more,” Strough said. “I felt the difference was when we turned the ball over they made us pay, and when we made them turn it over we couldn’t make them pay.”

The Hawks got hot again in the third and turned a 26-21 halftime lead into a double-figure game by the middle of the third quarter. But the Blue Devils remained persistent despite facing a 12-point margin early in the fourth.

After the teams traded buckets to open the fourth quarter, Peotone scored nine-straight points to pull to as close as 43-40 with 3:17 left to play in a surge led by Jenna Hunter, who scored eight second-half points, and Madi Schroeder, who scored six second-half points.

But that three-point margin was as close as things would get, as back-to-back turnovers on their ensuing possessions created the six-point barrier the game was decided by.

Despite the sour, tear-filled faces that emerged from the locker room Friday night, Strough’s message to his team was to remember all that they accomplished. In addition to the single-season school wins record that came with their 26-5 final mark, they ran the table with a 14-0 record in the Illinois Central Eight Conference, and will return 10 of the 11 girls on their roster next year, including four starters.

“With the school record for wins, going undefeated in conference, obviously we wanted to continue, but a lot of those big milestones were hit and a lot of these girls get another chance to roll it out again next year,” Strough said. “Hopefully this was a learning experience we really didn’t want, but we’ll take it, and learn from it and hopefully get better.”

The lone Blue Devil who did play her last game Friday, Danielle Piper, the team’s starting point guard and a three-year varsity player, will leave a large void with her graduation.

“We’ll miss Danielle a lot,” Strough said. “Having one girl stay with it for four years, she started out as a younger kid not really into basketball, but she stayed with it and we’re gonna miss it a lot, what she brought to us.

“A lot of the young kids gravitated to her and she’s gonna be missed.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Hunter had 12 points, nine rebounds, two steals and a block. Schroeder had 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Kibelkis added nine points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Marissa Velasco had eight points, eight rebounds, an assist, three steals and two blocks.