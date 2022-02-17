FOOTBALL: Watseka names former Herscher assistant Fransen as head coach

Since he got his feet wet in the world of football coaching as a student assistant at Illinois State University roughly a decade ago, Max Fransen has learned from some of the best high school and college coaches in the state.

And now Fransen will have the opportunity to take all he’s learned and apply it as a head coach himself, as he was officially announced Tuesday night as the new head football coach and physical education teacher at Watseka High School.

“I’m pumped; I’m excited,” Fransen said of his new opportunity. “There’s no other way to approach a head coaching job other than diving in head first.”

Most recently the right-hand man for newly retired Herscher coach Dan Wetzel, who allowed Fransen to oversee many of the day-to-day operations to prepare himself to be a head coach, Fransen has coached for highly regarded figures at every stop on his young coaching journey.

As a student assistant during his college days at Illinois State University, Fransen coached for Brock Spack, including serving on the staff when the Redbirds made it to the 2014 NCAA FCS National Championship game.

Fransen also coached in central Illinois as an assistant under Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame member Rigo Schmelzer for a season at Bloomington High School and was an assistant at Illinois Wesleyan University for longtime coach Norm Eash, as well as serving as an assistant for state championship-winning coach Josh Roop at Tri-Valley before spending the past four years teaching and coaching with Wetzel, another IHSFCA Hall-of-Famer.

“Dan allowed me to be me and really grow as a coach,” Fransen said. “I think I gained a lot of confidence when I was [at Tri-Valley], but that blossomed while I was in Herscher.

“I was able to take on a lot of responsibilities as an assistant head coach, doing things head coaches would do, like working with the elementary kids, the youth camps, working with kids special needs, handling the apparel, all that stuff you typically don’t do as a head coach, because I was preparing to be a head coach some day.”

That preparedness is part of why Watseka athletic Director Barry Bauer and the rest of the Warriors community are so excited to welcome their new coach.

“[We’re] really excited for coach Fransen to get started,” Bauer said. “I know his assistant coaches are also excited for him and ready to go to work with our student-athletes.”

The 2012 Meridian High School graduate and son of Dwight residents Randy and Beth Fransen, the new Watseka coach inherits a program in a bit of a unique position. The program had one of its best runs in school history for the five years Aaron Hilgendorf served as head coach from 2016-2021, earning playoff spots in each of the four years they were held in that stretch.

Hilgendorf left for Mascoutah High School prior to the start of last season, a year that finished prematurely with a 1-6 record that included several forfeits after low numbers on the varsity roster and injury woes caused the school to cancel the varsity season early as assistant coach Stephen Rigsby took over the program.

With the foundation Hilgendorf laid still seen throughout town, and he fact that the school did play a full JV schedule last season, Fransen knows that he is taking over for a program in much better shape than perception may be on the outside after he met his new players for the first time Wednesday afternoon.

“Aaron, talk about a great guy, and he’s been a great resource,” Fransen said. “I think a lot of that foundation, although it was a little shaky after last offesason, I think it’s there.

“It won’t be wild, new, foreign concept,” he added. “We’re going to try and do these things right way; they’ve been done here the right way and I believe we can get right back to it.”