BOYS BASKETBALL: Kays send seniors off with win over Crete-Monee

KANKAKEE — Tomele “Day Day” Staples has had anything but a normal two years of varsity sports during the COVID-19 pandemic. But when Staples and his senior classmates saw the limits put on last year’s senior class without a postseason and limited schedules, they knew they had to take advantage of the opportunities they had this season.

And after doing so in football, where the team made its first-ever trip to the IHSA State Finals, the Kays continued to let the good times roll on the hardwood, celebrating their senior night with a 77-70 victory over Crete-Monee to give the team victories in each of the home games they played in this season, improving the team to 20-7 on the year and 9-3 in the Southland Athletic Conference.

“I wanted to get the seniors a little more involved but it was a great day,” Staples said. “Just, with it being the last time playing on this home court, we had to cherish everything.

“COVID made me cherish everything and take everything to heart this year,” he added. “I’m just living in the moment and not letting it get too big.”

What did get big Tuesday night was the Kays’ lead early on. They forced 13 Crete-Monee turnovers in the first quarter and converted them into 16 points, including scoring the first 11 points of the game off of turnovers, and led 23-6 after the first frame.

“The defensive rotations stuck out to me the most,” Kays coach Chris Pickett said. “When we’re defending the ball and rotating properly, we’re able to turn a lot of teams over.

“We were able to do that and that put us in position to put some space between us and Crete[-Monee] and we were able to play a little more freely.”

Staples did most of the heavy lifting on both sides of the ball for the Kays, finishing with 24 points, eight assists and eight steals, all of which led the team.

Whether it be Staples or any other number of guards on the Kays’ roster, Pickett said the depth of backcourt talent his team possesses is what will allow them to find success once the IHSA postseason begins next week.

“Having good guards in basketball is a luxury you can go far with, and knowing we have multiple guys in the guard spot that can do that helps us out,” Pickett said. “It could be Nate Hill, Day Day, Pierre Allen, even Larenz Walters off the bench a night or two.

“When we’re playing that way it makes us more difficult to deal with as we shape into form,” he added. “We started the Thornwood game [last Friday] with the mentality of getting into playoff mode, and we’re rounding ourselves out to get ready for state.”

That Thornwood game Pickett spoke of was the last time the Kays took the floor, a game that ended prematurely with the Kays ahead 38-32 in the third quarter due to an on-court altercation involving players and members of the crowd.

The Kays were awarded the victory Friday, but suspensions to players who left the bench area left the Kays so shorthanded for Saturday’s home game with Bloom that they forfeited — the only blemish that stood between them and a true undefeated mark at home this season.

With last Friday’s actions stemming from what the school has claimed came from members of the Thornwood crowd coming onto the court to attack teammates, Pickett said that the team can take the tighter bond they left the night with, something that was evident Tuesday.

“We’re back to basketball,” Pickett said. “The silver lining is that it galvanized us and got us to come together as a team.

“The fact it was us against all those people kind of made us realize the true meaning of team.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Staples added a rebound to his 24 points, eight assists and eight steals. Allen added 14 points, four assists, two rebounds and four steals. Naz Hill also scored 14 points and added four rebounds, an assist and four steals.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays wrap up the regular season with a 6 p.m. road game at Chicago Vocational Wednesday.