ROUNDUP: Momence boys clinch share of RVC; Mac boys beat Ridgewood

BOYS BASKETBALL

Momence 62, Central 32

James Stevenson Jr. led the Redskins with 19 points and six assists. Haven Roberts added 16 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Jaden Walls scored 15 points, which was five more points than teammate Kud’de Bertram.

Ryan Kohler led the Comets with 11 points, followed by teammates Nick Krueger (six points) and Michael Hess (six points).

Bishop McNamara 59, Ridgewood 49

Jaxson Provost led the Irish with a team-high 20 points. Grant Fouts finished with 17 points, and Alan Smith chipped in 13 points.

Beecher 80, Grant Park 57

Beecher improved to 21-7 on the season. Duane Doss went off for a team-high 27 points to lead the Bobcats. Adyn McGinley scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half. Mitch Landis had 13 points, and Chris DeFrank recorded 11 points.

John Kveck finished with 21 points to lead the Dragons. Sawyer Loitz scored 13 points, and Rylan Heldt had seven points.

Peotone 33, Manteno 27

Miles Heflin finished two rebounds shy of a double-double with a team-high 16 points to lead the Blue Devils. Will Graffeo had eight points and four rebounds. Carson McGrath scored seven points.

No individual stats were available for Manteno.

Streator 49, Herscher 36

Trey Schwarzkopf scored a team-high 14 points to lead the Tigers. Brock Wenzelman had 10 points, and Joe Holohan chipped in six points.

Prairie Central 55, Iroquois West 46

Cannon Leonard scored 13 points to lead the Raiders. Sam McMillan contributed 12 points, and David Zavala had eight points.

Lisle 64, Wilmington 56

Tysen Meents poured in 22 points to lead the Wildcats. Ryder Meents added 17 points, and Cade McCubbin tallied six points and six assists.

Seneca 62, Dwight 39

Wyatt Thompson’s 14 points led the Trojans. Jeremy Kapper added six points, and Conner Telford had five points.

Gardner-South Wilmington 51, Donovan 43

Cale Halpin poured in 26 points, six rebounds and six steals to lead the Panthers. Gabe McHugh had 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

No individual stats were available for Donovan.

Watseka 68, Cissna Park 53

Jordan Schroeder notched 22 points to lead the Warriors. Hunter Meyer finished with 18 points, and Hagen Hoy tallied 12 points.

Malaki Verkler totaled 17 points to lead the Timberwolves. Gavin Savoree had eight points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kankakee 43, Thornwood 36

Avery Jackson led the Kays with a team-high 21 points. Taleah Turner recorded 12 points, and Sydney Ramsey chipped in four points.

Watseka 57, Danville 47

Watseka’s double-digit win against Danville helped them finish 23-4 overall this regular season. Allie Hoy led the Warriors with 16 points, and Sydney McTaggart added 12 points and seven rebounds. Elena Newell hauled in six rebounds.

ACSI Tournament

Trinity 49, Rock County 39

Veronica Harwood secured a double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Eagles. Anna Simmons added 21 points and five steals.

Victory Christian 57, Trinity 49

Trinity split its two games Friday evening. Veronica Harwood recorded her second double-double of the evening with 28 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Eagles. Anna Simmons tallied 11 points and four assists.