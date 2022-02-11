ROUNDUP: Beecher girls finish perfect RVC season; Trinity begins ASCI Tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beecher 62, Tri-Point 31

The Bobcats doubled up the Chargers to wrap up a 16-0 run through the River Valley Conference and 22-8 overall record. Abby Shepard had 22 points, nine rebounds, two assists and three steals. Rhiannon Saller had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Lainey Bertrand had eight points for the Chargers. Mikaayla English scored six points.

Trinity 40, Portage Christian 24

The Eagles opened up the American Christian Schools International tournament with a 16-point win Thursday. Veronica Harwood posted an eye-popping 24 points and 22 rebounds. Maddie Should also had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Faith-Dixon 35, Trinity 32

In their second game of the day, the Eagles found themselves on the wrong side of a one-score game. Anna Simmons had 13 points and five steals. Harwood had nine points and 15 rebounds.

Peotone 45, Joliet Catholic 40

The Blue Devils ended the season 25-4 with their nonconference showing. Jenna Hunter led the team with 16 points and five rebounds. Madi Schroeder had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Mady Kibelkis had nine points, four rebounds and three assists.

Crete-Monee 52, Kankakee 46

The Kays led for the duration of the first half before a strong push came from the Warriors late. Avery Jackson had 19 points to lead the Kays. Nikkel Johnson and Taleah Turner each had eight points.

Cissna Park 52, Iroquois West 24

The Timberwolves honored their lone senior, Emma Morrical, with a rivalry win Thursday. Mikayla Knake had 21 points and three rebounds to lead Cissna Park. Morrical (10 rebounds), Addison Seggebruch (11 rebounds, five steals) and Morgan Sinn (two steals, one block) had seven points apiece.

Adelynn Scharp had seven points to lead the Raiders. Hayley McCann scored six points, and Shea Small had five points.

Lexington 46, Dwight 30

The Trojans finished the regular season with a 4-25 mark after Thursday’s loss. Kassy Kodat had a team-high 18 points and four steals. Brooke Vigna had four points and eight rebounds. Lilly Duffy (nine rebounds, three assists) and Njomza Asllani (five rebounds) each had three points.

Central 47, Illinois Lutheran 24

Katherine Winkel and Alana Gray each scored 14 points to lead the Comets in their River Valley Conference victory Thursday. Gracie Schroeder added six points.

G-SW 49, Momence 28

The Panthers picked up an RVC win to end the regular season 8-22 (8-8). Addi Fair led G-SW with 22 points. Hannah Balcom scored eight points, and Eva Henderson scored seven.

Sydnee VanSwol led Momence with 11 points, six rebounds and seven steals. Vaneza Ortiz had nine points, five rebounds and four steals. Haylie Smart scored five points.

Watseka 55, Milford 27

The Warriors ended the regular season at 22-4 and 11-1 in the Vermillion Valley Conference. Sydney McTaggart had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Allie Hoy had 15 points, and Haven Meyer scored nine points, one more than Raegan Gooding.

Ana Hagan’s eight points led the Bearcats. Abby Tovey scored six points.

Grant Park 37, Donovan-St. Anne 17

The Dragons ended the regular season with a 20-point win in the RVC. Brooke Veldhuizen had 17 points and 17 rebounds. Andi Doton had six points and six rebounds.

No individual stats were available for Donovan-St. Anne.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Coal City 50, Reed-Custer 49

Nolan Berger led the Coalers with 21 points, followed by teammates Carter Garrelts (nine points) and Cason Headley (seven points).

Lucas Foote recorded 19 points and six rebounds to lead the Comets. John Bohac added 13 points and four rebounds. Wes Shats had six points.

Cornerstone Christian 74, Tri-Point 52

Bobby Mogged’s team-high 29 points led the Chargers. Frankie Barriga had six points and Jose Amador tallied five points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Triton 71, KCC 59

Hayley Diveley totaled 11 points and two steals to lead the Cavaliers. Destiny Goodwin and Danielle Lillie added 10 points each. Goodwin also had in a team-high 13 rebounds.