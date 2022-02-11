BOYS BASKETBALL: McGuirt's 52 points helps Grace Christian get revenge against Tri-Point

KANKAKEE — The last time Grace Christian went head-to-head against Tri-Point, the Chargers handed the Crusaders a devastating 73-41 defeat at home Dec. 14.

With that tough loss still in the back of their minds ahead of their rematch Friday evening, the Crusaders were plenty motivated to seek revenge, which ultimately helped them secure a 78-37 victory at home, powered by a night to remember from senior star Zach McGuirt.

“Last time Tri-Point beat us by 30, and so we wanted to come out here and prove them wrong,” McGuirt said. “We just got the 16th seed in our regional, and so we wanted to come out here and prove people wrong, and I think we got that done tonight.”

McGuirt was to face off against another of the River Valley Conference’s brightest stars, Conner Cardenas, but the Chargers’ senior guard was sidelined Friday.

Cardenas’ absence, along with McGuirt reaching a new career-high scoring mark, allowed for Grace Christian to take control early and never look back, which is something they haven’t been accustomed to doing all season.

“The last couple of weeks we’ve been putting things together a little bit,” Grace Christian head coach Alan McGuirt said. “I was proud of my team tonight because we got ahead early, and we aren’t used to playing ahead.

“We did a great job of continuing to attack, and I realize that Tri-Point was missing Cardenas, and that’s a big difference, but I told our guys we’ve got to play like that doesn’t matter.”

The Crusaders took advantage of Tri-Point being shorthanded right from the jump by continually feeding McGuirt, who totaled nine first-quarter points, to help them take a 21-13 lead into the second frame.

McGuirt’s hot start continued in the second quarter, as he single-handedly outscored the Chargers 18-7 in the second frame to total 28 first-half points. He also helped his squad go on a 16-0 run to begin the second before taking a commanding 43-20 lead into halftime.

“I just felt like we moved the ball very well and took good shots in the second quarter,” Coach McGuirt said. “Defensively, we brought the intensity as well.”

Up huge heading into the second half, Grace Christian looked no further than for McGuirt to continue his efficient night on offense to close things out for the Crusaders. He went on to score 23 points in the second half to secure a 50-piece and help his squad coast to victory in the second half.

“My teammates set me up in great position to score all game,” Zach McGuirt said of his career-high night. “They got me open looks inside the paint and outside, beyond the arc, and so I give them a lot of credit.”

His performance was something his head coach was proud to see given all the work McGuirt has put in during the season.

“McGuirt was just relentless tonight,” Coach McGuirt said. “I love the effort he puts in every night, and I feel like tonight was a good reward for his hard work. ... I didn’t think it was a selfish 52-point night, and so I was really proud of him for taking what the defense gave him.”

That sentiment wasn’t echoed by the opposing coach in Justin Cox, who couldn’t believe his squad let someone go off for a career-high night.

“I’m upset that we allowed someone to score 50 points on us,” Cox said. “McGuirt is a good player, don’t get me wrong, but that should never happen.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

McGuirt shot 21 of 30 from the field, including a 5-for-8 performance from the free-throw line, to total 52 points and 13 rebounds. Miles Schaafsma added nine points and eight rebounds.

Bobby Mogged led the Chargers with 15 points and 15 rebounds, including eight offensive rebounds. Ayden McNeil chipped in eight points.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Grace Christian will travel to Cissna Park for a nonconference game at 5 p.m. today. Tri-Point will take some time off before returning home to host Illinois Lutheran at 7 p.m. Tuesday.