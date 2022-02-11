BOYS BASKETBALL: Boilermakers earn first-ever SWSC Red crown

NEW LENOX — When the Bradley-Bourbonnais boys basketball team made it a priority in their offseason plans to win their first-ever Southwest Suburban Conference Red Division title and first conference crown of any kind since winning the South Inter-Conference Association South Division in 1993, their coach, Joe Lightfoot, began presenting his team with challenges they would need to conquer in order to reach their goals.

And when they visited Lincoln-Way West on Friday night, the Boilermakers officially passed.

Thanks to some big-time shots from Ethan Kohl, who scored a game-high 19 points, and some energy-providing rim-rattlers from Owen Freeman, the Boilers weathered some choppy waters early before they prevailed with a 59-48 victory to win their first-ever SWSC Red crown.

“I’ve won championships as a player and coach at other programs, and I told them, ‘We’re going to go after you, teaching you champ DNA,’” Lightfoot said. “They accepted the hard moments, they accepted the congratulatory moments, and I couldn’t be more proud of this group for their work ethic, and now their names [are] in history as SWSC Red champs.”

It didn’t always look as though the Boilers would have such a comfortable celebration, as five first-quarter turnovers had them trailing 9-8 after a quarter.

Six of those points came off of Kohl’s first two triples, which both came from the right wing. That’s the same spot his two second-half 3-pointers went in from, as well as the fifth 3-pointer he hit in the second half.

During the course of the past two games, the sophomore guard has shot 9 for 10 from the field, with his big 4-for-4 first half Friday proving vital in a game that saw the Boilers down 25-23 at the half.

“We told the guys that our defensive effort and Ethan hitting those shots kept us alive in the first half,” Lightfoot said. “We knew other guys would hit their shots, but Ethan was a life-saver for us in the first half, and I’m grateful to see him shooting the ball well and building that confidence.”

For Kohl, the offensive outburst in the first half was fun, but not as fun as what was about to follow, as the Boilers quickly nabbed a 27-25 lead moments into the third quarter and never trailed the rest of the way.

“Me doing that is just one small thing,” Kohl said. “In the second half especially, people made shots; Owen [Freeman] got some dunks, and shots started falling.

“We just got some energy.”

That energy largely came from Freeman, who was held in check in the first half to just two points that came in the final minute of the second quarter.

But it took him just two possessions to eclipse that total in the second half, as he flushed down dunks on both of the Boilers’ first two third-quarter possessions as part of a personal 8-0 run that opened the half.

“Before we came out for the second half, I took some time in the locker room to get to that special place,” Freeman said. “That’s how I was able to generate some energy coming out and got a couple big dunks that got our team up.”

And once the Boilers got up, they never got back down. With a 43-40 lead and Mark Robinson at the free-throw line, Freeman recovered Robinson’s miss and put it right back up for a monstrous slam that sucked all the wind from the Warriors’ sails and powered a 12-0 run that gave the Boilers the breathing room they had spent so much time searching for Friday.

“Owen Freeman will be Owen Freeman every single night,” Lightfoot said. “I don’t try to get rattled when he’s not playing well early because I know Owen is going to give effort.

“And when he dials in and locks in, defends the rim and gets it all off the glass and runs in transition, he gets those easy baskets.”

The Boilers earned their historic championship with a current 21-7 record and 7-0 mark in the SWSC Red as they gear up for a run through the IHSA Class 4A postseason in less than two weeks.

As one of just two Boilers with postseason experience, along with Mark Robinson, Freeman has been preaching to his teammates what will be necessary in order to take their regular season success and sustain it.

“I’m taking it one step at a time, letting the guys know it’s going to take a lot of hard work because it’s a different type of game; if you lose, you go home, and your season’s over,” Freeman said. “We [really have to] lock in and pay attention to the details of what Coach [Lightfoot] wants to do, and we trust he’s going to give us the right game plan to execute.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Kohl shot 5 for 6 from the field, all beyond the arc, and made all four free-throw attempts. He also had three rebounds and three steals. Freeman’s 17 points came on an 8-for-10 shooting effort from the field, and he also had 14 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and a steal. Isaiah Davis added a dozen points.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilermakers host Andrew at 7 p.m. Tuesday, when they will look to cap off an undefeated SWSC Red campaign.