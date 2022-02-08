ROUNDUP: Freeman leads BBCHS to victory over L-WC; Iroquois West's Scharp comes up clutch

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 79, Lincoln-Way Central 69

BBCHS improved to 20-7 overall. Owen Freeman secured a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Boilermakers. Ethan Kohl added 15 points, and Mark Robinson contributed 12 points and six rebounds. Anthony Kemp had 10 points.

Reed-Custer 64, Beecher 50

Reed-Custer shot 42 percent from the field (23 for 54) to help best the Bobcats. Lucas Foote had 28 points, two rebounds and two assists to lead the Comets. Wes Shats tallied a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Eddie Gad also notched a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Duane Doss led the Bobcats with a team-high 24 points. Mitch Landis finished with 10 points, and Adyn McGinley had nine points.

Streator 54, Manteno 39

Nicky Johnson scored 19 points to lead the Panthers. Manny Carrera had six points.

Watseka 55, Hoopeston 39

Jordan Schroeder’s team-high 22 points led the Warriors. Dane Martin and Hunter Meyer recorded 12 points apiece. Jobey Grant had six points.

Wilmington 64, G-SW 40

Reid Juster led the Wildcats with 22 points and eight rebounds. Tysen and Ryder Meents added 11 points each. Jake Castle provided nine points off the bench.

Cale Halpin recorded 24 points, four rebounds and two steals to lead the Panthers. Bennet Grant had five points and four rebounds. Garrett Grant chipped in five rebounds, four points and two steals.

Iroquois West 62, Milford 55

Iroquois West improved to 21-4 overall. Cannon Leonard notched a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Raiders. Peyton Rhodes had 16 points and five assists. Sam McMillan finished with eight points and six assists.

Adin Portwood poured in 19 points to lead the Bearcats. Sawyer Laffoon added 14 points, and Nick Warren had 15 points.

Cissna Park 55, Tri-Point 45

Gavin Spitz led the Dragons with 21 points, followed by teammates Malkai Verkler (15), Ethan Huse (six points) and Gavin Savoree (six points).

Ayden McNeill led the Chargers with 17 points. Dominic Carrera scored 16 points.

Peotone 58, Dwight 37

Miles Heflin secured 19 points and eight rebounds to lead the Blue Devils. Carson McGrath had 18 points, which was four more points than teammate Lucas Gesswein.

Wyatt Thompson’s 19 points led the Trojans. Jeremy Kapper finished with six points, and Dawson Carr added five points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Iroquois West 30, Bismarck-Henning 28

Adelynn Scharp hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to help the Raiders pull off the victory late. She finished with six points, and teammate Ilyana Nambo led Iroquois West with a team-high 16 points. Destiny Thomas contributed four points.

Cissna Park 61, Chrisman 19

Cissna Park improved to 11-14 overall with a double-digit win against Chrisman. Mikyala Knake totaled 27 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks to lead the Timberwolves. Emma Morrical added 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Addison Seggebruch tallied eight points, six rebounds and six steals.

Momence 29, Donovan-St. Anne 21

Vaneza Ortiz led the Redskins with 11 points and six steals. Alexis Carrington chipped in seven points and two steals.

No individual stats were available for Donovan-St. Anne.