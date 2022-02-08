GIRLS BASKETBALL: Beecher bests Bradley-Bourbonnais in bruiser

BEECHER — Sandwiched around the River Valley Conference schedule, one they navigated to a 14-0 record thus far and first-place finish this season, the Beecher girls basketball team likes to start their season with stiff nonconference competition against bigger schools and end it with larger competition in what has become a yearly meeting with Bradley-Bourbonnais.

On Tuesday night, when the Bobcats welcomed the Boilermakers to town, Beecher coach Adam Keen and his team saw firsthand the progress they’ve made during the course of the season with a 54-36 victory.

“It’s fun competition and something we like to have at the end of the year because BBCHS always has a great team they bring down to get us ready for regionals,” Keen said. “It’s a good stepping stone to see where we were the beginning of the year, where we struggled offensively, to now, where we’re finally getting some rhythm and getting other people involved, like Rhinannon [Saller], who was awesome tonight.”

Saller anchored the Bobcats on both ends of the floor, scoring a game-high 23 points to go along with 11 rebounds and a pair of steals. But it was Morgan McDermott, who hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter and then recorded two steals, who helped spark a 10-0 run to make it 20-10 after a quarter, and then the team’s leading scorer, Abby Shepard, who hit a second-quarter 3-pointer that broke a lengthy 23-15 lull and started opening up Beecher’s offense.

“We really rely on Abby to score for us, and she only had seven tonight, so for Morgan to step up again, she’s having a phenomenal second half, and we’ve been trying to get the ball to Rhiannon more, and she’s been stepping up,” Keen said. “Seeing Abby hit that 3, to have our leader getting us going a bit, that was awesome.”

The Bobcats took a 29-20 lead at the half that turned into a 43-28 lead after the third quarter. A quick run at the beginning of the quarter helped the Boilers trim the deficit to single digits before the Bobcats upped the ante defensively and on the boards down the stretch to help pull away for the 18-point win.

McDermott attributed the Bobcats’ performance down the stretch to their ever-improving team chemistry.

“Our bench players are great, and we’re just all hyped together,” McDermott said. “We’re picking each other up, diving on the floor, and that just gets us going and sets our offense up.

“It’s fun.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Liz Swindle also appreciated the resilience she saw in her own team, as well as their devotion to the newly installed triangle-and-two defense they employed to try to stop Shepard and McDermott.

“We worked the last week on our triangle-and-two defense and were able to utilize that a bit,” Swindle said. “The girls have a lot of heart and work really hard, and that’s something not everyone can say.

“As a coach, all you can really ask for is playing hard and playing to that last whistle, which I really appreciate.”

Tuesday’s clash of hard-nosed teams led to tremendous individual matchups, most notably between point guards McDermott and Tess Wallace, who spent most of the night guarding from within inches of one another.

“It definitely brings out my inner competitor for sure, but it’s fun,” McDermott said. “At the end of the day, nothing’s personal; you’re just trying to win. … It definitely gets you going.”

The intensity and effort in that single matchup is something Swindle said she and her program have come to appreciate from a Bobcats team they see often during the season at tournaments before getting their chance to face off every February.

“Seeing Tess and Morgan get after it, it’s always going to be a competitive game, and it’s awesome,” Swindle said. “We get to see Beecher play in the Ladycat Fall Classic and Peo Holiday Tournament, so to see them from afar and then to play every year, you know it’s two respected teams and good competition for one another.

“We’re excited to play in these games, even though tonight didn’t go our way.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Saller’s 23 points and 11 rebounds both led the Bobcats, who won the battle of the boards 47-20. McDermott shot 3 for 6 from downtown and had 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals. Shepard added seven points, seven assists, two rebounds and three steals.

Ellie Haggard had nine points to lead the Boilers. Trinity Davis scored eight points, and Madison Kelly and Sadie Grabow scored seven points apiece.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Bobcats have a pair of RVC home games this week, beginning at 7 p.m. tonight with a tilt against Central. The Boilermakers have their senior night at 7 p.m. tonight, when they host Andrew. It’s also grade school night at Bradley-Bourbonnais. Girls basketball players in kindergarten through eighth grade are admitted for free and will be able to take the court at halftime.