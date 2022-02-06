BOYS BASKETBALL: Beecher coach Shireman reunited with hometown East Dubuque at United Center

Tyler Shireman grew up in East Dubuque, where he dreamed of some day taking the floor in Chicago for the Bulls, something he and several other millennials around the state, and the world, had in common.

Shireman got to live that childhood dream Sunday, albeit in a different context, when the Beecher boys basketball team he’s the head coach of had the opportunity to play on the United Center floor before it hosted the Bulls’ home game with the Philadelphia 76ers.

As fate would have it, it was the East Dubuque basketball program that molded Shireman’s basketball mind that he and the Bobcats took on Sunday.

“I grew up going to [East Dubuque] Friday night home games with my mom and dad, coming home after the game and shoveling the driveway, turning on the lights and shooting until I had to go to bed,” Shireman said. “I grew up around East Dubuque basketball, played there for four years and coached there.

“It’s a different context of how I thought I’d share the United Center with them, but it was fun nonetheless.”

Shireman, who once played for the Warriors himself before graduating in 2005, and then served as an assistant coach from 2006-07 before taking the job at Beecher he’s held ever since, saw his Bobcats fall to his alma mater by a 49-44 score. But as just part of a day filled with friends and family from both his home town and current community, nothing on the scoreboard was going to deter from the magic of the moment.

“My basketball worlds are colliding, with family and friends and everyone here in Beecher,” Shireman said. “We’re just enjoying the heck out of it and not gonna let that loss take away from anything.

“It was a fun day for us.”

Shireman came to Beecher in 2014, but he first spent eight seasons as an assistant for his alma mater, from 2006-13. The last six of those seasons were under current Warriors coach Eric Miller, who had high praise for his former pupil.

After Shireman inherited a Bobcats program that had won 10 games just once in the seven seasons before his arrival, Beecher sits at 19-6 this year, and Shireman has compiled a 120-89 record, with his only season in single digits in the win column the 8-1 season Beecher had during last year’s COVID-19-shortened season.

“When he took the job at Beecher, I talked to the administration and told them he knows what it takes to build program,” Miller said of Shireman. “East Dubuque was in a similar position 15 years ago, and we built a program that’s become more competitive every year.

“I said that he knows how to do that, and lo and behold, he’s done that.”

Miller said he typically doesn’t like having to match up with his former assistant coaches, but when the opportunity for the unique meeting in the Windy City came up, it was a no-brainer, not just to ask Shireman to partake but for the kids of both schools who etched several images into their mental scrapbooks Sunday.

“I love my guys, my players and my coaches, but I don’t like playing [former] assistant coaches,” Miller said. “But for us to be able to do something like this is pretty awesome, especially for the kids.”

Shireman knew plenty of the kids on the East Dubuque team, as they were all in grade school when he made the move across the state. But unquestionably the most special reunion between Shireman and the opposing players was with his own nephew, Parker Shireman, a junior for the Warriors.

“It’s pretty memorable; it’s a one-time opportunity, and I told my family I wasn’t missing this for the world,” Parker said. “They all thought it was the coolest thing.

“We never got to do this before, and it’s just awesome to be here and getting to play my uncle one time.”