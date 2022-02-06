BOYS BASKETBALL: Beecher battles with East Dubuque at United Center

CHICAGO — NBA Most Valuable Player contender Joel Embiid and his Philadelphia 76ers were the main attraction in Chicago this weekend, when the stalwart center went wild for 40 points and 10 rebounds in the Sixers’ 119-108 victory against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon, but for the Beecher community, it was the other game that took place at the United Center that will be the talk of the town this week.

As part of the Bulls’ “Court of Dreams” program, the Bobcats boys basketball team took the floor at the home of the Bulls on Sunday for a nonconference contest with East Dubuque, a game neither team ever led by more than six points, but one that ultimately ended with a 49-44 Warriors victory.

“If we would have won, it would have been a little nicer,” Bobcats sophomore guard Adyn McGinley said. “But this was the highlight of the season.”

Both teams traded buckets for almost the entire first quarter, which ended with one of the most notable highlights of the day for the Bobcats, when junior guard Mitch Landis pulled up from the court’s NBA 3-point line, which, at 22 feet, stands 2 feet, 3 inches further than the high school line, and drilled a buzzer-beater to put the Bobcats ahead 16-14 after a quarter.

“I was really excited,” Landis said of his deep bomb that ignited the Bobcats faithful. “It was the best.”

The game continued to stay back-and-forth, with the Bobcats’ 24-18 lead they built early in the second serving as the largest lead either team held all night, and one that was tightened back to 26-24 by halftime.

In the third, neither team was able to pull ahead by more than a pair of possessions as the pace of the game slowed and became even more of a defensive battle than it had been from the onset.

After holding the ball for about the final two minutes of the third frame, the Bobcats once again got a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, this time from McGinley, whose triple right in front of the Beecher bench tied the game at 35 after the third.

McGinley said he was thankful for the hundreds of Beecher faithful who showed up for the team Sunday and was happy to give them something to cheer for.

“It was good to have the crowd here supporting us,” McGinley said. “To hit that for them and the crowd to go wild was awesome.”

For Bobcats coach Tyler Shireman, the memorable moments like the ones Landis and McGinley made with their buzzer-beaters is exactly why they decided to play at the United Center.

“I got a little excited there, too, and I can’t imagine what those two were feeling, hitting buzzer-beaters on this floor,” Shireman said. “Being out there on the floor and enjoying this experience with these kids is something I’ll remember forever, and I’m just glad to share it with them.”

The Bobcats used that momentum to take a 44-41 lead midway through the fourth quarter, but after the quarter’s midpoint mask timeout, Beecher wasn’t able to pile on any more points and finished stuck on 44.

After the Warriors tied things back up at 44 with two minutes to play, another lengthy Beecher possession ended 45 seconds later, when McGinley was fouled on a drive to the basket.

But after he came up empty from the free-throw line, Ben Montag and Dawson Feyen closed the game out by combining to make 5-for-6 free-throw attempts, the first two from Montag on the ensuing possession, and the final three points from the line coming after the Bobcats began fouling to lengthen the game.

“We talked a couple weeks ago about how our schedule is tough from here on out, and this was one of those games,” Shireman said. “We lost a close one, but I think we got better and think we’ll be better for it in the postseason, too.”

The Bobcats saw their record drop to 19-6 on the year, but Sunday gave them an addition greater than anything they could find in the win-loss column, as it was the return of McGinley, one of the team’s top scoring threats who returned Sunday after missing most of the season with an injury.

For senior leader Duane Doss, the road to their 19-6 mark hasn’t always been the smoothest, but it has been lately for a team that has won five of its past seven games and will get even smoother now that McGinley is back.

“Up and down,” Doss said of the season thus far. “But it’s been good lately, and now we’ve got Adyn back, and that helps a lot.”

With the lifelong memory of sharing a floor with one of the most recognizable teams in all of American sports Sunday, the day itself also meant much more than what can be found in a record book or stat sheet.

“I wouldn’t rather do it with anyone else,” Landis said. “I like our team, and it was really fun.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Doss and Landis had 14 points apiece to pace Beecher.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Bobcats have more nonconference action coming at 7 p.m. Tuesday, when they travel to Reed-Custer.