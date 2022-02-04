ROUNDUP: Wilmington, Bradley-Bourbonnais cheer teams advance to state finals second day

COMPETITIVE CHEERLEADING

IHSA State Finals

Half of the local teams that advanced to the state finals still are fighting for their championship dreams, as Wilmington and Bradley-Bourbonnais made it through the first day of competition to advance to Saturday’s final round.

The Wildcats took third overall in the small school division with a score of 89.33. Bradley-Bourbonnais finished eighth Friday in the co-ed division with a score of 90.07.

Reed-Custer (81.97) finished 14th in the small school division, and Kankakee finished 20th (79.77) in the medium school division.

The Top 10 schools from each division advanced to Saturday’s final round at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 50, Stagg 37

The Boilermakers earned a Southwest Suburban Conference victory on the road Friday night to improve to 19-7 (7-2). Owen Freeman had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Anthony Kemp had 10 points and three boards. Mark Robinson added eight points and four rebounds. Isaiah Davis and Ethan Kohl scored six points apiece.

Herscher 56, Coal City 30

The Tigers maintained their winning ways and improved to 21-5 on the year (11-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference). Cody Lunsford’s 16 points were a team high for the Tigers, who also got 11 points from Joe Holohan and 10 points from Trey Schwarzkopf.

The loss dropped the Coalers to 4-21 (2-10). Carter Garrelts and Cason Headley each scored eight points.

Bishop McNamara 83, Westmont 72

The Fightin’ Irish were given a tough test before leaving their road Metro Suburban Conference meeting victorious in a high-scoring affair. Alan Smith led McNamara with 24 points. Frank Fouts and Nolan Czako scored 21 points apiece.

Dwight 52, Roanoke-Benson 29

Thanks to a whopping 32-9 scoring advantage in the second half, the Trojans were able to pick up a double-digit home victory Friday night. Wyatt Thompson led Dwight with 20 points. Jeremy Kapper scored 13 points, and Kaleb Duden added nine points.

River Valley Conference Round Robin Tournament

G-SW 53, Grace Christian 52

The Panthers erased a seven-point, fourth-quarter deficit in a frame in which they scored 22 of their 53 points. Gabe McHugh had 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Cale Halpin added 19 points, three rebounds and five steals.

No stats were available for Grace Christian.

Illinois Lutheran 60, Donovan 31

Jacob Onnen led Donovan with 10 points, five rebounds and a steal. Weston Lareau had six points, five boards and a block. Jesse Shell also scored six points and added two rebounds and an assist.

Illinois Christian Conference Tournament

Families of Faith 41, Trinity 37

The Eagles fell just short in Friday’s tournament action. Carter Stoltz led the team with 13 points and five rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Illinois Christian Conference Tournament

Trinity 49, Families of Faith 33

The Eagles opened tournament play with a healthy victory. Anna Simmons led Trinity with 25 points. Maddie Should notched a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.