BOYS BASKETBALL: Reed-Custer rebounds way to defeat over Wilmington

BRAIDWOOD — In a game that features two evenly matched teams, rebounding and second-chance opportunities often can be the difference between winning and losing.

On Friday evening, Reed-Custer out-rebounded Wilmington 58-28, with the Comets’ Wesley Shats recording 28 boards on his own to help the Comets secure 25 second-chance points, which ultimately helped the home team notch a 64-48 win at home.

“I was really proud of our guys for being able to withstand Wilmington’s 6-1 run to end the third quarter,” Reed-Custer head coach Mark Porter said. “We had a 43-42 lead entering the fourth quarter, and then from that point on, we took control of the game, and Wesley Shats did what he wanted to do inside the paint.”

Clinging to a one-point lead heading into the final frame, Shats, a junior center, completely took things over. He single-handedly outscored the Wildcats’ entire team in the final frame by scoring 11 of his game-high 27 points, including a perfect 3-for-3 performance from the strike in the final eight minutes.

“I knew that Wilmington wasn’t starting a tall center, and so I just wanted to use that to my advantage,” Shats said. “I’ve been coming off a few rough games, and so I knew I needed to play well to help us get the win.”

Shats was an absolute force during the entire game. He shot 9 for 21 from the field with two made 3-pointers and totaled his game-high 28 rebounds, including 13 offensive rebounds. His presence inside the paint was something the Wildcats struggled to contain all evening.

“We gave up so many offensive rebounds throughout the entire course of the game, and Shats just killed us,” Wilmington head coach Bill Karavites said. “Eventually, that’s going to catch up to you, but our kids played very hard.”

Reed-Custer closed out the final frame on a 21-6 run, which turned what was a close game during the first three quarters into a double-digit blowout.

“Wilmington is a good shooting team, and so don’t let the second half fool you,” Porter said. “... I think part of that had to do with our defense because they weren’t able to slash into the paint late like they were in the first half.”

The Comets stepped up their defense on the Wildcats’ go-to player, Tysen Meents. After totaling 14 points in the first half, the 5-foot-10 senior guard was held to just one second-half point and none in the final eight minutes.

“I thought Reed-Custer was keying in on both Ryder and Tysen Meents in the second half,” Karavites said. “And when that happens, it makes things harder to score.”

The double-digit Illinois Central Eight Conference victory against Wilmington helped the Comets improve to 12-10 overall and gave them some much-needed momentum heading into the final stretch before the postseason.

“This was nice to get another conference win over a familiar opponent,” Porter said. “... You need to get some wins against teams you’re going to possibly see in the playoffs, and this was one of those games, and we needed it.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Shats recorded a monster double-double with 27 points and 28 rebounds to lead the Comets. Eddie Gad contributed 12 points and seven rebounds. Lucas Foote chipped in 12 points and three rebounds.

Tysen Meents tallied 15 points, two steals and a rebound to lead the Wildcats. Reid Juster added 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Reed-Custer (12-10) will travel to Lisle for another ICE matchup at 7 p.m. today. Wilmington (8-13) will host Seneca for a nonconference game at 6:30 p.m. today.