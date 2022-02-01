CHEERLEADING: Four area teams headed to state

When the mats are rolled out at the IHSA Cheerleading State Finals this weekend in Bloomington, four area squads will compete for their respective state crowns.

Bradley-Bourbonnais is state-bound in the co-ed division after taking third place (87.03) at Saturday’s IHSA Edwardsville Sectional. That’s the same sectional the Kankakee Kays finished fifth in the Class 2A competition, advancing to state with a score of 84.37.

Another pair of area teams will hit the mats in Class 1A after taking the top two spots at the Lockport Sectional on Saturday. Wilmington was crowned sectional champions with a score of 89.07, and Reed-Custer took second with a score of 85.67.

The IHSA Cheerleading State Finals begin at 8 a.m. Friday at Grosinger Motors Arena in Bloomington and conclude Saturday.