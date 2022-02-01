BOYS SWIM AND DIVE: Bradley-Bourbonnais swims past Kankakee to take All-City

KANKAKEE — This year’s annual All-City boys swim meet between Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee looked a lot different than last season — mostly because the Boilermakers dominated from start to finish.

Unlike last year’s meet — when Bradley-Bourbonnais clinched a win in the final race to best the Kays by a total of six points — the Boilermakers came into Grogan Natatorium and won all 11 events to best the Kays 128-42 on Tuesday evening.

“We definitely have numbers, and our numbers came through for us today,” BBCHS swim coach Scott Boudreau said. “Everyone swam well, and everyone loves to come to Kankakee because we feel at home in Grogan Natatorium. It’s always fun to compete against your neighbor.

“It’s not really a rivalry, but a friendly competition.”

Leading the way with two individual victories each was Bradley-Bourbonnias’ trio of Evan Short, Jake Lehman and Zack Scheiwiller.

Lehman took victories in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:10.60) and 200-yard individual medley (2:13.76), and Short secured first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:03.46) and 100-yard backstroke (1:03.41). Scheiwiller snagged two individual victories in the 50-yard freestyle (23.28 seconds) and 100-yard freestyle (52.58 seconds).

“I feel like we were better prepared for All-City this season because we didn’t have to worry about being shut down due to COVID-19,” Lehman said.

Ethan Smith recorded a victory in the 100-yard butterfly (58.28 seconds), and Brandon Abbott picked up a win in the 500-yard freestyle (5:49.57). BBCHS also cleaned up in the relay races by securing first place in the 200-yard freestyle, 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relay races.

“It was nice to have some close races with Kankakee and come out with the win,” Boudreau said.

Despite not picking up a single relay or individual win on the evening, Kankakee head coach Scott Teeters noted this year’s All-City results weren’t really a shock.

“You want to be competitive, but I knew coming into the meet after looking at times online that it wasn’t a good matchup,” Teeters said. “I knew BBCHS had a lot of solid kids, and we have a lot of [developing] kids. ... So, it was one of those meets for us where we wanted to try and hit personal records rather than trying to win the meet.”

Having lost five seniors from last season, most of whom swam for all four years, Kankakee did its best to remain competitive. The Kays totaled two swimmers who claimed second place in their respective swims. Zach Boudreau secured second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of two minutes and six seconds, and Andrew Sheppard added another second-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.10).

“I feel like we are coming along better every meet, and we faced a strong BBCHS team tonight, which was a good experience to see what some fast swimmers look like,” Teeters said. “My guys show up everyday, and they work hard, but we need to get our young team more developed.”