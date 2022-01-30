ROUNUDUP: Trinity boys and girls get past Unity Christian

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Trinity 47, Unity Christain 35

Veronica Harwood secured a double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Eagles. Anna Simmons added 15 points and a team-high eight steals.

Plainfield North 62, Bradley-Bourbonnais 55

Trinity Davis poured in a team-high 20 points to lead the Boilermakers. Sadie Grabow and Tess Wallace contributed nine points each. Kassidy Embry chipped in eight points.

Cissna Park 42, Fisher 35

Cissna Park was led by Mikyala Knake, who totaled 18 points, four rebounds and three steals. Emma Morrical added eight points and 12 rebounds. Addison Seggebruch hauled in a team-high 15 rebounds.

Galesburg Christian 48, Trinity 36

Veronica Harwood finished with 14 points to lead the Eagles. Anna Simmons chipped in 13 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Milford 68, Chrisman 31

Milford improved to 19-6 overall. Adin Portwood totaled 22 points to lead the Bearcats. Andrew White tallied 13 points, and Sawyer Laffoon had seven points.

Trinity 66, Unity Christian 40

All 13 players scored to help Trinity pick up the win. Jesse Jakresky notched a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Eagles. Clay Gadbois had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Peotone 37, Westmont 31

Miles Heflin scored 19 points to lead the Blue Devils to their 10th win of the season. Carson McGrath added eight points.

El Paso-Gridley 67, Reed-Custer 55

Jace Christian recorded 20 points, four assists and three steals to lead the Comets. Eddie Gad added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Lucas Foote chipped in eight points and two assists.

Galesburg Christian 48, Trinity 36

Jesse Jakresky’s 15 points and eight rebounds led the Eagles. Alesandro Vargiu and Clay Gadbois tallied 11 points each.

Plano 62, Coal City 32

Cason Headley scored nine points to lead the Coalers. Carter Garrelts had eight points.