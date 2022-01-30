BOYS BASKETBALL: McNamara pulls away from Manteno in final game of inaugural Herscher Shootout

HERSCHER — The inaugural Herscher Shootout brought some of the best boys basketball talent to Herscher High School on Saturday, both in terms of local and statewide talent.

In an all-day event that featured some of the top area teams of the season in Momence, Bishop McNamara and the host Tigers, as well as prestigious nonlocal squads such as Marmion Academy and the No. 1 team in this week’s IHSA AP Class 2A Poll, Leo, it was the Fightin’ Irish and Manteno that were billed for the final game of the day Saturday.

After a Panthers surge near the end of the first half that saw them sneakily cut a large early deficit to as close as 19-18, McNamara recovered with a dominant second-half effort to end the evening with a 62-35 victory against their local nonconference rivals.

“It was two different halves,” McNamara coach Adrian Provost said. “We didn’t play well in the first half, and that’s a credit to Manteno, but we didn’t play well on either end,” Provost said. “We made some defensive adjustments at halftime and moved the ball better on offense.”

The win is the 10th in the past 11 games for the Irish, who improved to 19-5 on the season. Out of the 24 games McNamara has played this season, Jaxson Provost, who led the Irish with 15 points, said this was one of the games the team was most excited for, both for the renewal of a local rivalry and a clash of two man-to-man defenses.

“We were all really jacked coming in and really excited because we don’t usually get to play local teams, so we took advantage of the opportunity ...” Jaxson Provost said. “We really look forward to [defensive] games like that. They make us better, and its a really fun environment.”

Both defenses were on top of things at the start, as the Irish led 13-7 after a first quarter in which Manteno (12-12) scored all seven of its points off of offensive rebounds, something coach Zack Myers said actually went opposite of the Panthers’ game plan coming into the game.

“It was kind of a goal of ours to not hit the offensive rebounds and get back so their transition game couldn’t get going,” Myers said. “But we did a nice job of getting some putbacks and staying in it; we just couldn’t keep it going.”

The Panthers were able to get the game to within a point when they scored seven straight points to make it a 19-18 game with less than two minutes to play in the first half, but an 8-2 Irish run to end the half gave McNamara breathing room and a 27-20 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, that run grew to 20-4 as the Irish tightened the defensive clamps and forced 16 Manteno turnovers in the second half.

“I thought our last 16 minutes were good on offense and really good on defense,” Adrian Provost said. “We needed to make some of those adjustments in the first half, but our kids just physically weren’t making them; then, we had time at halftime to show them, but we need to be able to make those adjustments on the fly so games don’t get away from us.”

To Myers, after the Panthers fought hard to stay within striking distance early, they just ran out of juice in the second half.

“They went on a run to start the game, we closed the gap; they went on another run and closed the gap; then, they went on another run to end the half, came out to start the second half and gapped us again, and I think we just ran out of steam,” Myers said. “Credit to how hard [the Irish] play; they really make it tough.”

The fifth game of the night wrapped up a successful first-time event in Herscher. With so many quality programs on hand, and the crowds and fans that come with them, Adrian Provost noted Saturday’s shootout was the perfect event to start getting back in the postseason groove, with regional play less than three weeks away.

“We’re glad we were invited to come here and glad to play a local school,” Adrian Provost said. “This was a tournament environment, a neutral floor for both teams, student sections for both teams and basketball enthusiasts in the crowd.

“It felt like a postseason environment, and it’s good to be in that before the postseason starts.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Jaxson Provost’s 15 points were accompanied by four rebounds, two assists and three steals. Frank Fouts had 12 points, three rebounds and four steals. Colton Provost added 10 points, two rebounds and three assists. Brady Bertrand had eight points off the bench.

Carter Drazy led the Panthers with 11 points, eight rebounds and an assist. Manny Carrera had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Nicky Johnson had four points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

McNamara will host Peotone at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Manteno will travel to Lisle at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

<strong>Paxton-Buckley-Loda 64, Herscher 49</strong>

The Tigers led for much of the first quarter before the Panthers took the lead near the end of the quarter and held it for all but one possession in the final three quarters.

Brock Wenzelman’s 15 points led Herscher, which now sits at 19-5 on the season. Joe Holohan (14 points) and Carson Splear (11) were also in double figures, and Trey Schwarzkopf had nine points.

<strong>Grant Park 52, Woodland 44</strong>

Sawyer Loitz’s 20 points helped lead the Dragons to a shootout win that improved their record to 9-12. John Kveck had 10 points, and Tyler Hudson hit a pair of 3-pointers to help his tally of eight points.

<strong>Marmion Academy 45, Momence 44</strong>

Momence was heartbroken on a Jabe Haith buzzer-beater that gave the team just its second loss of the season, falling to 19-2. James Stevenson Jr. scored 20 points to lead Momence. Jaden Walls scored 13 points, and Haven Roberts had six points.

<strong>Leo 70, Pontiac 52</strong>

No stats available.

<strong>Champaign Centennial 56, Kenwood 46</strong>

No stats available.