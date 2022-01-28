ROUNDUP: Kankakee's Wordlaw wins girls Southland bowling title; Dwight's Thompson goes wild in TCC Tournament

GIRLS BOWLING

Southland Athletic Conference Meet

Kankakee’s Aria Wordlaw won the Southland Athletic Conference individual title Thursday night, posting a score of 951, including a personal individual high score of 205.

Wordlaw helped lead the Kays to a second-place finish overall in the team standings, with a final score of 3,686, second only to Rich Township’s 3,991.

Makcenzie Sands finished seventh individually with an 802.

Fellow Kay Jillian Brinkmann rounded out the top 10 with a 761.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tri-County Conference Tournament

Dwight 66, Henry Schechwine 50

Tenacious defense helped the Trojans pick up a double-digit win over Henry Schechwine.

Wyatt Thompson dominated the evening, scoring a game-high 33 points to lead Dwight.

Jeremy Kapper had 14 points, which was seven more points than teammate Gavin Wykes.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kankakee 52, Bloom 23

The Kays handled business in Southland action Thursday, led by freshman Taleah Turner’s 13 points.

Sydney Ramsey scored 12 points.

Avery Jackson and Jakia Autman had nine points each.

Stagg 49, Bradley-Bourbonnais 34

Ellie Haggard’s 12 points led the Boilermakers.

Trinity Davis scored seven points.

Tess Wallace and Emmie Longton had four points each in SouthWest Suburban Conference play.

Wheaton Academy 34, Bishop McNamara 21

The Fightin’ Irish were defeated on the road in the Metro Suburban Conference. Tessa DiPietra had nine points for McNamara.

Kendall Lade scored five points, and Mallory O’Connor tallied four points.

Peotone 56, Lisle 18

Peotone improved to 20-4 and 12-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference.

Madi Schroeder totaled 16 points and seven rebounds to lead the Blue Devils.

Jenna Hunter recorded 14 points, and Marissa Velasco added 13 points and six rebounds.

Herscher 41, Coal City 36

Macey Moore scored 21 points to help lift Herscher to its 22nd win of the season on senior night.

Ella Gessner had eight points, four of which came from the strike.

Mia Ruder chipped in six points.

Molly Stiles contributed a team-high 14 points to go along with four rebounds to lead the Coalers.

Mackenzie Henline hauled in a team-high eight rebounds with nine steals.

Makayla Henline added eight points.

Reed-Custer 36, Wilmington 30

Brooklyn Harding totaled 16 points, five rebounds and three assists to lead the Comets.

Kaylee Tribble had seven points and six rebounds.

Laci Newbrough finished with a team-high 11 rebounds.

No individual stats were available for Wilmington.

Grace Christian 41, Momence 34

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

Britta Lindgren tallied 12 points, six rebounds and six steals to lead Momence.

Haylie Smart added six points and seven rebounds.

Makenna Marcotte chipped in two points and seven rebounds.

Watseka 47, Armstrong 41

Allie Hoy poured in 12 points and five rebounds to help lead the Warriors to their 19th win of the season.

Sydney McTaggart scored 12 points, and Elena Newell finished with six rebounds.

Tri-Point 47, Donovan-St. Anne 11

Melina Schuette scored 10 points to lead the Chargers.

Claire Miller recorded five points to lead the Wildcats.

Milford 45, CissNa Park 41

Brynlee Wright led the Bearcats with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Emmaleah Marshino finished with eight points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Tiffany Schroeder contributed eight points and eight rebounds.

Mikayla Knake’s 13 points and six rebounds led the Timberwolves.

Morgan Sinn added 13 points and two steals.

Addison Seggebruch totaled eight points, five rebounds and two steals.

Manteno 58, Streator 27

Grace Sundeen led Manteno with 15 points, six rebounds and four steals.

Kylie Saathoff notched a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Drew Hosselton recorded eight points, six rebounds and three steals.

Hoopeston 45, Iroquois West 38

Ilyana Nambo tallied a team-high 10 points to lead the Raiders.

Shea Small finished with seven points and nine rebounds.

Ella Rhodes had eight points, three rebounds and five steals.

Central 53, Gardner- South Wilmington 47

The Comets picked up a victory in River Valley Conference play Thursday.

Alana Gray’s 15 points led the Comets.

Gracie Schroeder also was in double figures with 11 points.

Emma Skeen scored nine points.

Addi Fair went wild for 29 points for the Panthers in defeat.

BOYS SWIM & DIVE

Andrew 105, Bradley-Bourbonnais 80

The Boilermakers came up short in SouthWest Suburban Conference action but were able to secure three first-place finishes on the evening. Jake Lehman won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.59), Zach Scheiwiller won the 100-yard freestyle (51.35) and the 4x50-yard freestyle relay team of Scheiwiller, Evan Short, Ethan Smith and Lehman (1:36.57) all took home first-place finishes.