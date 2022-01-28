ROUNDUP: Bradley-Bourbonnais boys outlast Andrew in triple overtime; Milford, Tri-Point celebrate historic nights

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 81, Andrew 80 (3OT)

The Boilermakers wouldn’t be denied Friday, outlasting the Thunderbolts in three extra frames on the road in the SouthWest Suburban Conference.

Senior forward Mark Robinson had 20 points and five rebounds for Bradley-Bourbonnais. Owen Freeman posted a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Anthony Kemp barely missed a double-double of his own with 15 points and nine rebounds. Isaiah Davis (14 points) and Ethan Kohl (10) also scored in double figures.

Milford 89, Schlarman 42

The Bearcats improved to 18-6 on the year by more-than-doubling Schlarman in Vermillion Valley Conference play, doing so by shooting 18-for-33 from the 3-point line, setting a new school record for triples in a game, with seven players hitting at least one triple and 12 different players recording at least one point.

Andrew White hit nine of those 3-pointers and scored a game-high 29 points. Adin Portwood had 22 points and drilled four 3s.

Tri-Point 85, Armstrong-Potomac 46

Chargers senior Bobby Mogged etched his name in the Tri-Point record books, joining the 1,000 career point club as part of his 23 point performance Friday. Dominic Carrera added 18 points, Conner Cardenas scored 16 points and Ayden McNeil scored 13 points.

Kankakee 87, Thornridge 55

The Kays improved to 15-5 on the year and 6-1 in the Southland Athletic Conference with their runaway road victory Friday. Naz Hill’s 22 points led Kankakee. Pierre Allen (20 points) and Nate Hill (18) weren’t far behind. Larenz Walters was also in double figures with 10 points.

Bishop McNamara 75, Aurora Central Catholic 26

The Fightin’ Irish now sit at 18-5 and 6-1 in the Metro Suburban Athletic Conference after their convincing road win Friday. Frank Fouts led McNamara with 17 points. Nolan Czako had 14 points and Jaxson Provost scored 12 points.

Dwight 62, Roanoke-Benson 50

The Trojans won the Tri-County Conference Tournament consolation bracket with a great team effort Friday night, as seven different players scored a basket. Conner Telford’s 20 points led Dwight. Wyatt Thompson and Jeremy Kapper had 12 points apiece.

Herscher 53, Reed-Custer 46

The Tigers remained unbeaten at 9-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference and improved to 19-4 overall with their win Friday night. Cody Lunsford led Herscher with 15 points. Joe Holohan scored 13 points and Brock Wenzelman added nine points.

No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.

Iroquois West 53, Salt Form 45

The Raiders continued to stay untested in the Vermillion Valley Conference, improving to 7-0 in conference play and 19-2 on the season. Cannon Leonard’s double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds led Iroquois West. Peyton Rhodes scored 15 points. David Zavala and Aiden Tilstra each had six points.

Momence 39, Peotone 27

Momence (19-1) earned its second nonconference win of the week Friday night by overcoming a 17-16 halftime deficit. Kud’de Bertram’s 15 points off of five 3-pointers paved the way for Momence, followed by 12 points from Jaden Walls. Haven Roberts and James Stevenson Jr. had six points apiece.

Miles Heflin continued his efficient play for Peotone with 18 points and 11 rebounds to notch another double-double. Lucas Gesswein added seven points and four boards for the 9-11 Blue Devils.

Manteno 43, Grant Park 35

The Panthers got back over the .500 mark at 12-11 with Friday’s nonconference victory. Nicky Johnson’s 19 points led the Panthers. Manny Carrera scored nine points and Carter Drazy had eight points.

Sawyer Loitz’s 10 points led the Dragons. Wesley Schneider tallied six points and Rylan Heldt scored six points.

Watseka 57, Westville 27

The Warriors rebounded from a loss earlier this week to get back to .500 at 11-11 on the season and 4-3 in the Vermillion Valley Conference with a dominant showing Friday. Braiden Walwer led Watseka with 20 points. Hunter Meyer and Jordan Schroeder each scored 11 points and Dane Martin had eight points.

Streator 59, Coal City 23

The Coalers stumbled in Illinois Central Eight play Friday, falling to 4-18 (2-8). Cason Headley led the Coalers with eight points. Colin Hart scored six points.

Oakwood 75, Cissna Park 61

The Timberwolves fell in VVC play Friday despite a marvelous night from Malaki Verkler, who tallied 24 points, and a splendid shooting night from Gavin Savoree, who scored 18 points off of six 3-pointers.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cissna Park 36, Bismarck-Henning 30

The Timberwolves prevailed by six points in Vermillion Valley Conference play to improve to 8-12 (4-3) on the year. Addison Seggebruch’s double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds led the way for Cissna Park, and Seggebruch also had four steals. Mikayla Knake had 12 points, four steals and three assists. Emma Morrical added four points and five boards.