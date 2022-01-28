Central girls basketball team to hold Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser during Monday's game

Daily Journal staff report

Central’s home girls basketball game against Grant Park will be much more than an ordinary game, it will be an extension of the team’s season-long efforts to help one of their teammates and their family.

The Comets will be hosting a Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser Monday as part of their game. There will be a basket raffle, a tribute wall, a bake sale and a 50-50 raffle to help raise money for the family of a teammate whose mother is battling cancer.

Baskets will be displayed at Monday’s game, and tickets can be purchased for baskets until Feb. 7.

Tickets for the raffle baskets also will be sold at the Central home boys basketball game against Beecher at 7 p.m. Friday, as well as the Comets home girls basketball game at 5:30 p.m. against Grace Christian on Feb. 7.

Winners will be drawn at halftime of that game and do not need to be present to win.

The tribute wall will be available for those wishing to write the name of their loved one who was or currently is battling cancer and will be on display at the school.

Those who cannot attend Monday but would like to donate or would like to purchase raffle basket tickets can do so in person at Central High School, 1134 3100 N, Clifton, between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Those interested also can email athletic director Jeff Fenton at jfenton@cusd4.org or girls basketball coach Rebecca Swigert-Fenton at rswigert@cusd4.org.