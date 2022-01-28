BOYS BASKETBALL: Wilmington shows poise late to best Central by double-digits

WILMINGTON — No matter how a team starts its season, whether it be good or bad, head coaches just want to see their squad playing well by the end of the year come playoff time.

With the IHSA regionals just a few weeks away, Wilmington has put its 1-7 start to the season behind them by winning five of its last six games, including Friday night’s 64-54 nonconference win over Central at home.

“I thought it was our best game of the season,” Wilmington head coach Bill Karavites said. “My guys’ defense was absolutely relentless tonight and a lot of players contributed. It was a very very fulfilling game as a coach, and I’m lucky to have players that I have.”

Despite taking it to the Comets in the second half things didn’t start out great for the home team. Central jumped out to an early 10-4 lead and looked like it was in control before the Wildcats finished the opening frame on a 4-0 run to close the gap to two points.

The late momentum built from the first quarter helped Wilmington get right back into the thick of things in the second by getting scoring contributions from five separate players in the final eight minutes before halftime. It helped the Wildcats eventually take a 29-28 lead into the break.

From there, it was all Wilmington. The Wildcats turned up their defense in the second half by forcing four third-quarter turnovers, helping them open the second half on a 16-5 run.

“We were missing some easy shots and our offense got cold,” Comets head coach Leroy Parnell said. “Wilmington started pressing and we didn’t handle it well at the beginning.”

Up 45-33 late in the third frame Ryder Meents connected on a half-court heave at the buzzer to help give his squad a commanding 15-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“I hit one my freshman year against Lisle playing on varsity for the first time in the same situation at the end of the third quarter,” Meents said. “So this was the first half-court shot I made in a while and so it felt really good. As soon as it went in, it gave me that adrenaline rush.”

With the road team seemingly on the ropes, Wilmington’s Reid Juster helped put Central away by continually driving to the basket. He scored eight of his game-high 18 points in the final frame, including a 4-of-7 performance from the free throw line.

“Any time I’m up at the top of the key or get an isolation opportunity I want to take it and get to the paint or free-throw line,” Juster said. “My mentality in the second half was to help to extend the lead somehow.”

The 10-point victory over the Comets helped the Wildcats improve to 8-10 overall while it put Central at 10-9 overall.

“We are running a much better offense as of late,” Karavites said. “I thought earlier in the season we were feeling eachother out and getting players back from the football state championship run. We are taking good shots and the more good possessions you put together, normally better things happen.”

STAT BOOK

Juster led the Wildcats with a game-high 18 points. Cade McCubbin and Tysen Meents contributed 14 points apiece. Ryder Meents chipped in seven points, including a half-court 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter.

Nick Krueger tallied 17 points to lead the Comets. Ryan Kohler scored 11 points and Matthew Luhrsen finished with nine points, all of which came in the final quarter off 3-pointers.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Both Wilmington (8-10) and Central (10-9) will travel to Beecher to participate in the fourth annual Josh Baumgartner State Farm Shootout on Saturday. Wilmington will face St. Anne at 11 a.m. today while Central will go head-to-head with Somonauk at 2 p.m.