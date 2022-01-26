BOYS BASKETBALL: Momence uses transition game to get past Manteno

MANTENO — After escaping with a one-point victory against Manteno in last month’s Kankakee Holiday Tournament, the Momence boys basketball team knew it was going to have to play some of its best basketball of the season to once again top the Panthers when the team visited Manteno on Wednesday night.

And thanks to one of the most complete games the team has played this season, Momence did just that and was rewarded with a 57-43 nonconference victory in one of the best efforts head coach Kevin Ecker said he’s seen out of his now 18-1 team.

“At the Kankakee Holiday Tournament, we struggled with getting off to good starts, and that’s something we’ve addressed and hit home on almost every day since,” Ecker said. “And we also talked about finishing strong, so it’s good to have a night like tonight and be able to put everything together.”

The final margin of victory was 13 points Wednesday, but for about 28 of the game’s 32 minutes, the two teams played at essentially a deadlock. In a game that was tied at 13 at the end of the quarter and at 22 in the final two minutes of the first half, Momence was able to force a trio of turnovers that helped the team end the first half on a 6-0 run to take a 28-22 lead, a run that expanded to 11-2 as the third quarter opened up to give the road team a healthy lead that was maintained as the two teams again traded essentially equal shots during the game’s final 12 minutes.

Ecker said against a team with as formidable a defense as the Panthers, being able to squeeze out some transition buckets was vital.

“It was key in the ballgame because it allowed us to get a little bit of a lead,” Ecker said of the flurry of transition buckets that ended the first half. “Instead of trying to create offense against their defense, we were able to do it in transition, which we’re very comfortable doing.

“Those baskets gave us some energy and a good boost going into the second half.”

For Manteno (9-11) coach Zack Myers, who saw his team surrender more than 50 points for just the second time in the past two months, that transition game was also the difference.

“I don’t feel like we lost that game on the defensive front,” Myers said. “They killed us in the transition game, but offensively, we just didn’t take care of the ball and gave up too many easy baskets.”

Kud’de Bertram and Haven Roberts, the latter of which tallied a game-high 19 points, got the team going early, with Roberts posting 11 first-half points and Bertram adding eight of his own in the first two frames.

As the game went on, Momence was able to seal the deal thanks to James Stevenson Jr., who had nine second-half points, and Jaden Walls, who scored six in the second half.

“It makes it a lot easier,” Stevenson Jr. said of the team’s depth. “We’ve been playing with each other for a while, so we know each others’ games, and it’s easier to flow with each other.”

Whenever Momence started to pull away, the Panthers were able to get a timely bucket or two to stay within striking distance. On Wednesday, those buckets usually came from senior big man Manny Carrera, who led Manteno with 15 points.

“He works very hard, and he’s a matchup problem for some teams,” Myers said. “He can get buckets in ways other big guys don’t and is sitting at about 10 rebounds per game, which is a credit to how hard he works.”

But every time the Panthers were poised to tighten the gap to within two or three possessions down the stretch, Momence was able to get a big play on either end of the floor to keep its lead, something Walls attributed to the budding and respectful rivalry the two teams have formed as nonconference foes.

“It’s always a big rivalry with Manteno; it’s not a conference game, but we always bring our best,” Walls said. “We knew they’d play physical; they always play a physical man[-to-man] defense, and I salute them on that, but we had to take care of business.

“We knew we had to bring it from the start, and that’s what we did.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Roberts’ game-high 19 points were followed by 14 points from Momence’s Stevenson Jr. and 10 apiece from Walls and Bertram. After Carrera’s 15 points, Manteno was paced by eight points apiece from Nicky Johnson and Carter Drazy.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Momence will have another road nonconference game at 7 p.m. Friday, when it visits Peotone. The Panthers also have a road nonconference game at 7 p.m. Friday, when they will take on Grant Park.