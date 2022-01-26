BOYS BASKETBALL: Kankakee coach Pickett reunites with former player that inspired him to coach

A quarter-century ago, Chris Pickett was a fresh-faced English teacher at Chicago’s Vocational High School in Avalon Park on the city’s South Side. He now is regarded as one of the top prep basketball coaches in the state, but that wasn’t always the case for the current boys basketball coach at Kankakee.

A Chicago native and Hales Franciscan graduate, Pickett returned to the city where he was a prep basketball star himself after a college career at Rockhurst University in Kansas City. As a 26-year-old who suddenly had free time of his own, Pickett didn’t have much interest in giving up his new-found independence and initially decided he didn’t want to add coaching to his teaching schedule.

“I was 26, still hanging out a lot, enjoying my free time, and I wasn’t really interested in giving that up,” Pickett said. “From being a player who was all-state in high school and [who] played in college, I knew how much dedication it took for a coach to have, and I wasn’t ready for that.”

But as a basketball junkie, Pickett found a way to stay close to the game by joining the students he taught at the local recreation center on occasion, when he showed his students he could tickle the twine just as well as he could teach.

“We thought we could dog the old dude, and then we’d go to the gym, and he tore us up shooting really well,” said Lawrence Burnett, Pickett’s former student and player. “We played every weekend, and he made time to get in the gym and show us drills.”

Vocational was undergoing a coaching transition at the time as Don Russell took over but hadn’t yet formed a staff. Burnett and his teammates began pestering Pickett, who already was serving as a de facto coach at the recreation center, to join the staff at Vocational.

At first, Pickett remained steadfast that he wasn’t ready to devote the necessary time to coaching, but thanks to Burnett and his classmates, Pickett eventually caved.

“He told Russell that I could play, so [Russell] asked, and I said no, but they stayed on me, so I said I would come to a practice,” Pickett recalled about the time in the 1996-97 school year that changed his life. “I watched practice and said to myself the whole time that I [could] help with this or that, so I became an assistant coach and was responsible for doing a lot of individual work.”

By the next season, Burnett’s senior year, Vocational quickly thrust itself into the spotlight as one of the premier Chicago Public Schools boys basketball teams, winning an IHSA Class AA Sectional in 1997-98.

After a year at Grace College in Winona Lake, Ind., Burnett once again came to his former assistant coach and English teacher for guidance. Pickett helped guide him to his own alma mater in Rockhurst, where Burnett graduated from in 2003.

It was at Rockhurst where Pickett changed his initial career path from communications to education, in a similar fashion to how Burnett and his classmates convinced him to add coaching to his teaching duties, albeit with a much swifter transition.

“When I was in college I would stay at school and work at [basketball] camp, and I remember working with a little kid, and we had that ‘Aha,’ moment when I showed him how to do something,” Pickett said. “When he did it, that smile on his face and realizing he could do it, that’s what did it for me and got me into teaching.

“I went right to the academic advisor and changed my major from communications to education because of that moment.”

Burnett followed his mentor into coaching and teaching after his graduation, eventually making his way to the IHSA world at CPS’s Harlan, where he has been the head boys basketball coach since 2019.

“The way he was made me want to get into coaching ...” Burnett said. “I knew a lot of people and played with a lot of people who are coaching in high school now, so I started by trying to help kids get into college, I got into [Amateur Athletic Union] and then got my first coaching job as an assistant in Indiana before I came [to Harlan].”

On Saturday, the two finally had their first chance to coach against one another. The two teams were scheduled to play at the Chops Billinger Memorial Shootout in Chicago, but the event was canceled, so Burnett and Harlan came to Kankakee on Saturday, where the mentor bested the mentee by a 73-29 final.

“They ran a couple nice sets he got from our college coaches, and they hit us with a few plays that looked good,” Pickett said. “But we were able to counter it.”

The Kays won handily, but as Burnett got to reunite with Pickett, as well as Daniel Jenkins, a former Vocational assistant who now serves as a Kays assistant, the final score wasn’t exactly the most important part of the night.

“I had a blast just sitting with [Pickett] and coach Jenkins ...” Burnett said. “It was fun going against him; his guys were really solid with their discipline, and they were well-coached.”

When Pickett was a 20-something, he was aware of the time it took to be a coach, especially a successful one. But as he’s gotten older and added to the list of personal experiences he’s had, he also has grown to understand how important it is for those who have the time and resources to give to do just that.

And it’s why he’s so proud of Burnett.

“It takes a special person to dedicate themselves to working with other people’s children, and seeing [Burnett] mentoring and coaching makes me even prouder,” Pickett said. “One of the things about our situations is that we were both blessed have both parents, and in the African American community, particularly on the South Side of Chicago, that can be rare.

“We were also blessed with coaches and mentors [who] reinforced what we learned at home, and that pushed us along to where we got degrees and became gainfully employed with the opportunity to help other people,” he added. “I’m proud to see he took that route, and when I saw him on that bench, it felt good and natural to see someone there [who] I’ve known since he was 14.”