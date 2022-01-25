BASKETBALL: BBCHS boys top L-WW, girls fall to Lockport in home doubleheader

BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais’ boys basketball team entered the season with high expectations for a talented-but-young team that features just two seniors on the roster: Mark Robinson and Javon “Vito” Criswell.

On Tuesday night, the Boilermakers showed they are growing and rounding into form when they won their fourth of the past five games with a 67-50 home victory against Lincoln-Way West.

Junior Owen Freeman had another dominant effort with a 32-point, 14-rebound double-double, as the win helped the Boilers improve to 16-7 on the year and 5-2 in Southwest Suburban Conference play.

“We still have some areas we need to grow in, but I’m very proud that we played with a good amount of composure and executed better than other games,” Freeman said. “We were able to move the ball and get some easy buckets.”

Freeman was the recipient of several of those easy baskets, but he was far from the only one who enjoyed the fruits of his team’s labors Tuesday night, as seven of the eight players who checked into the game were able to score at least one basket, thanks to a continued growth in their understanding of the game.

“Offensive execution is something we’re really honing in on — not just running our offense but making the right reads, understanding how defense works, when we put the ball in certain places what things are open,” Boilers coach Joe Lightfoot said. “Aside from the fourth quarter for a moment when Owen stepped out, I thought we made the right reads; guys got the ball to the high post and were looking for the high-low action, looking to skip [pass], getting great shots.”

From nearly the opening tip, the Boilers used that offensive understanding to create several wide-open looks, especially from deep. They attempted nine 3-pointers in the first half, all clean, wide-open looks, and while they only made two of them and clung to just a 29-24 lead at halftime, the players knew if they kept playing that way, the game would break open.

“When we were up five at half, it felt much bigger, and we all felt like it should have been much bigger,” Lightfoot said. “We gave up a 3 at the end [of the half] and gave a layup, so the guys knew it should have been larger and felt confident.

“They knew we just had to clean those things up to break the game wide open.”

They did just that, shooting 13 for 20 from the field in the second half. Whenever the shots weren’t falling, Freeman and freshman big man Nick Allen were there to put the ball back in the hole, as 13 of the Boilers’ points came off of 11 offensive rebounds.

“Coach said that on some nights, shots won’t fall, so we’re just growing through that and finding other ways to score,” Freeman said. “We rebounded offensively very well and were able to score on those second and third chances.”

For the night, the Iowa-bound Freeman showed his improving offensive game by shooting 13 for 18 from the field, doing so by throwing down a handful of vivacious dunks but also by finding more comfort in the high post and mid-range area.

But for Freeman, it’s his growing ability as an all-around asset on the offensive floor that he’s been striving to improve, as evidenced by the four assists he had.

“I’m developing every day in practice and going in with the mindset that I have to get better,” Freeman said. “I’m putting it on the deck better and making reads that I wasn’t able to make, even earlier this year.”

Along with Robinson, Freeman is the only other Boilermaker who had varsity experience before the shortened COVID-19 season, with junior guard Isaiah Davis the only other player on this year’s team who entered the season with any varsity experience.

With a crop of talented sophomore and junior guards, and the continued emergence of Allen down low, the Boilers are transitioning from young and inexperienced to young and dangerous around one of the top prospects in the state in Freeman.

“It’s not getting easier; I’m just getting used to the program ...” said Allen, who tallied 12 points on the night. “Owen helps me so much because I can just feed off his success; [other teams] can’t double-team me because they know Owen’s on the other side.”

<strong>Boilers girls unable to start conference win streak</strong>

Less than a week removed from its first SWSC win of the season at Andrew, the Bradley-Bourbonnais girls basketball team made a late push to get a conference winning streak going but couldn’t complete their double-digit comeback and were defeated 44-35, falling to 7-15 (1-4) on the season.

“We talk about making strides, and I think we’ve been doing that defensively,” Boilers coach Liz Swindle said. “We just have to finish offensively, and I think we’ll be in a good spot.”

In what was often a game of runs Tuesday, the Porters made the first splash when they opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run to pull ahead 18-8.

Their lead remained in the low teens for much of the night, but when the fourth quarter rolled around, the Boilers upped the defensive pressure, which led the hosts to open the frame on a 7-0 run and turn a 38-22 game into a 38-29 game after forcing four quick turnovers.

“That’s something we don’t have to teach; we always know our girls will bring effort and energy,” Swindle said. “We made some adjustments on defense that helped on offense with that 7-0 run.”

But as the Boilers started to climb back into it, the Porters were able to get a few big buckets from center Emily Villasenor, who scored a game-high 19 points, to keep control and achieve victory.

Ellie Haggard, who was fresh off of a 23-point, 14-rebound performance in Monday’s 54-48 loss to Normal West, had to spend much more energy on the defensive end Tuesday, as did Emmerson Longtin, the Boilers’ two biggest forwards who often find themselves at a height disadvantage they make up for with tenacity.

“We make up for it with grittiness, just being reactionary and making sure we’re moving on flight of the ball,” Swindle said. “Emmerson and Ellie do a really good job being physical and trying to match people’s physicality.

“Sometimes with height, you just can’t do anything about it in that sense.”

The team took on the Porters before the start of the boys game against Lincoln-Way Central. The jolt in the crowd that came from both varsity basketball teams playing back-to-back is something Swindle hopes to see again when the team has its senior night.

“I love this atmosphere, I wish we did more of these games for more fans and community involvement,” Swindle said. “Hopefully, we can pack the place for senior night against Andrew [on] Feb. 9 because this helps us.

“Having the community around us is awesome, and the pep band is awesome, so hopefully, we can have that same energy then.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

For the boys, Freeman led all players with his 32 points and 14 rebounds and also added a steal and two blocks. Allen finished with 12 points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal. Davis added eight points, four rebounds and four assists. Robinson had six points, a rebound and an assist.

For the girls, Trinity Davis led the Boilers with 13 points, four rebounds and a steal. Haggard had 10 points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal. Sadie Grabow had six points, four rebounds and two steals.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The boys are back in action when they visit Andrew at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The girls visit Plainfield North at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.