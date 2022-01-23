BOYS BASKETBALL: Watseka outlasts Beecher in overtime thriller

WATSEKA — Fans of both the River Valley and Vermillion Valley conferences knew just how high of a level of basketball would be played in Watseka on Saturday night. The RVC’s Bobcats made the trip for a nonconference matchup with the Warriors that featured a pair of well-coached programs that both have had five winning seasons in the past six years.

But even the anticipation of Saturday’s game didn’t do justice to the competition that came to be, one that needed an overtime period to decide a winner.

Thanks to three second-chance buckets in the extra frame, two from Braiden Walwer as part of his game-high 23 points, the Warriors got a 58-51 overtime victory.

“We’ve been preaching to our guys the whole time that we get along and we like each other, but we hadn’t been necessarily playing for each other enough; I thought we did that tonight,” Warriors coach Chad Cluver said. “We were really focused on what we wanted to do gameplan-wise.

“[Beecher] is such a good basketball team, and we handled things well,” he added. “I couldn’t be prouder.”

The win was the fifth in the past seven games for Watseka, which improved to 11-10 and got past the .500 mark for the first time since a 2-0 start was followed by a four-game losing streak. The Bobcats are 17-5.

On a night that honored the Warriors’ three seniors — Jordan Schroeder, Hunter Meyer and Jobey Grant — the home team took full advantage of the early-game momentum the night provided, as Walwer made his first three 3-pointers and Schroeder drilled a pair himself in the first quarter to give the Warriors an 18-15 lead after a quarter.

Meyer racked up six assists in the first quarter, including all five of the first-frame triples. Walwer said that’s exactly what the Warriors look like when their offense is clicking.

“Hunter Meyer sets up the game a lot with his driving game,” Walwer said. “He makes that drive [to the basket] and we have a lot of kick-out guys [who] can hit 3s when he drives.”

As the Warriors caught fire from deep in the early going, Beecher was dealt an additional blow when reigning all-state special mention guard Duane Doss found himself in foul trouble for most of the first half.

But thanks to contributions from starters who stepped up in Mitch Landis and Chris DeFrank, as well as steady play off the bench from Steven Adam and Daniel Williams, the Bobcats were able to go stride-for-stride and had the game tied at 28 by halftime.

“We knew we were up against it coming into their gym, but I was proud of my guys because we weathered the storm in the first quarter,” Beecher coach Tyler Shireman said. “They were hitting everything they looked at early on, and our guys didn’t flinch, grinded possessions and eventually were able to get things back to even, as we were also battling foul trouble with Doss.”

Doss continued to fight foul trouble in the second half but still was able to lead the Bobcats with 19 points, including 10 in a back-and-forth second half that saw four ties and six lead changes.

The final tie of regulation came when Walwer hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game to knot the score at 47 with 2:18 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Bobcats milked the clock for more than two minutes before entrusting their leader, Doss, to take the last shot, but thanks to lockdown man-to-man defense from Meyer, along with helpful rotations, the game went to overtime.

That’s where the Warriors traded in their deep shooting for some toughness around the basket. Again, Walwer led the charge.

All three Warriors baskets in overtime came off of offensive rebounds — two from Walwer and one from Dane Martin — and Meyer also split a pair of free throws after being fouled on a putback attempt in the extra frame.

That workman-like approach on the offensive boards seemed to be an extension of the ever-present approach the Warriors take on a nightly basis and one that was intensified in an extra frame that saw the Bobcats go 1 for 6 from the field in overtime.

Cluver said when the Warriors’ 3-point shots weren’t falling, it allowed the Bobcats to get rebounds and quickly transition to offense, something they wanted to limit as the game progressed.

“[Beecher] did a good job of getting to the midline, and we had open shots, but those long 3s led to Doss in transition, and he’s hard to stop downhill,” Cluver said. “We needed the game to be more half-courtish and not up and down.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Walwer finished with 23 points on 8-for-15 shooting (5-for-8 shooting from deep) to go along with nine rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. Schroeder added 17 points and a rebound. Meyer had 10 points, eight assists and a steal.

Doss led the Bobcats with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists. Landis had 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal. DeFrank was 3-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc and totaled 11 points, four rebounds, a steal and two blocks.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Watseka gets back to VVC action against Bismarck-Henning at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home. The Bobcats are off until they host the Beecher Shootout on Saturday.