ROUNDUP: Kankakee, Mac, B-B boys all win

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kankakee 63, Rich Township 59

Kankakee improved to 13-4 overall with a win in the Southland Athletic Conference. Davon Prude led the Kays with 24 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks. Nate Hill recorded 14 points and five steals. Tomele Staples chipped in 10 points, including the go-ahead bucket with 45 second left in the game.

Bishop McNamara 69, Elmwood Park 51

Nolan Czako tallied a team-high 19 points to lead the Irish. Jaxson Provost poured in 16 points while Frank Fouts added 15 points.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 86, Lindblom 55 (Metamora Classic)

BBCHS won its first game of the tournament by 31 points. Isaiah Davis led the Boilermakers with 23 points and three rebounds. Owen Freeman notched a double-double with 18 points and 17 rebounds. Nick Allen chipped in 17 points and six rebounds.

Manteno 50, Reed-Custer 47 (OT)

Manteno overcame a 10-point deficit at the half before securing a three-point victory against the Comets in overtime. Nicky Johnson led the Panthers with 11 points. Manny Carrera, Trey Malone, and Carter Drazy added nine points each.

No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.

Momence 65, Tri-Point 62

Jaden Walls totaled 20 points and seven steals to lead Momence. Haven Roberts contributed a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. James Stevenson Jr. added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Tri-Point totaled four scorers in double figures in its three-point loss to the Redskins. Bobby Mogged led the Chargers with 19 points, followed by teammates Connor Cardenas (15 points), Jose Amador (14 points), and Dominic Carrera (11 points).

Herscher 54, Lisle 41

Herscher improved to 16-4 overall and 7-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Brock Wenzelman led the Tigers with 13 points, which was three more points than teammate Trey Schwarzkopf. Cody Lunsford and Joe Holohan chipped in eight points each.

Streator 54, Peotone 49 (OT)

Peotone was outscored 8-3 in overtime. Miles Heflin secured a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils. Niko Valone added eight points and Will Graffeo had seven points.

Wilmington 51, Coal City 45

Tysen Meents led the Wildcats with 15 points. Ryder Meents contributed 12 points and three steals. Cade McCubbin finished with three made 3-pointers and five assists. Reid Juster pitched in 10 points and eight rebounds.

Carter Garrelts led the Coalers with a team-high 15 points. Cason Headley scored 14 points and Colin Hart added 10 points.

Midland 61, Dwight 48

Wyatt Thompson led the Trojans with 19 points, followed by teammates Jeremy rapper (12 points), and Kaleb Duden (seven points).

Illinois Lutheran 60, Donovan 31

Jacob Onnen’s 10 points and five rebounds led Donovan. Weston Lareau and Jesse Shell chipped in six points apiece.

FOFCA 40, Trinity 31

Aiden Dersien totaled a team-high 11 points to lead the Eagles. Clay Gadbois added seven points and seven rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FOFCA 44, Trinity 43

Veronica Harwood finished two rebounds shy of a double-double with 18 points and eight rebounds to lead the Eagles. Emily McGinnis tallied 10 points and Anna Simmons finished with nine points.