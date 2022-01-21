ROUNDUP: Coal City wrestling wraps up ICE title;

WRESTLING

Coal City 57, Reed-Custer 9; Coal City 48, Dakota 27; Coal City 61, Princeton 12; Coal City 42, Oak Forest 32

Coal City swept all four of its matches on the evening, including the de facto Illinois Central Eight regular season title against Reed-Custer. The Coalers were led by four wrestlers who won all five of their individual matches. Culan Lindemuth (106 pounds), Johnny Housman (113), Brant Widlowski (120), Derek Carlson (160), and Michael Gonzalez (285) all went 5-0 in their respective weight classes to lead Coal City.

Ryan Tribble (138) and Kody Marschner (220) led the Comets with individual victories against Coal City.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 61, Andrew 43

Ellie Haggard scored 18 points to lead the Boilermakers. Trinity Davis recorded 15 points, which was seven more points than teammate Tess Wallace. Emmerson Longtin chipped in nine points.

Iroquois West 47, C hristian 34

Iroquois West kept up its wing ways against Chrisman to improve to 16-6 overall this season. McKinley Tilstra recorded 12 points and six rebounds to lead the Raiders. Shea Small finished with 10 points and three rebounds. Adelynn Scharp contributed two points, three steals, and three assists.

Gardner-South Wilmington 47, Illinois Lutheran 30

Addison Fair hit the 30-point mark again this season with a team-high 31 points to lead the Panthers. Eva Henderson added eight points.

Grant Park 41, Momence 6

Delaney Panozzo notched a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Dragons. Alejandra Moldanado scored 11 points and Andi Dotson had seven points.

Haylie Smart’s two points and five rebounds led the Redskins.

Grace Christian 41, Tri-Point 36

No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.

Melina Schuette recorded a team-high 14 points to lead the Chargers in their defeat. Lanie Woods had six points and Tess Heinkel and Kyra Cathcart tallied five points apiece.

Lisle 33, Reed-Custer 25

Mya Beard finished one point shy of a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds to lead the Comets. Brooklyn Harding notched five points, four rebounds, and three assists.

<strong>Tri-County Conference Tournament</strong>

Putnam County 40, Dwight 26

Dwight fell by double-digits in the consolation championship game to Putnam County. Brooke Vigna poured in 11 points 13 rebounds, and two steal to lead the Trojans. Kassy Kodat had nine points, one assist, and a steal. Kira Bean added two points and five rebounds. Vigna finished as one of the tournament’s All-Tournament team after avenging 13 points and 15 rebounds for the entire tournament.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gardner-South Wilmington 61, Grace Christian 34

Cale Halpin recorded a team-high 19 points and six steals to lead the Panthers. Bennett Grant had 12 points and eight rebounds. Gabe McHugh and Alic Gill totaled six points each. No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.

BOYS SWIMMING

Lockport 105, Bradley Bourbonnais 80

The Boilermakers lost their final home meet of the season to Lockport by 25 team points. Bradley-Bourbonnais was led by senior Jake Lehman, who swept both the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. Sophomore Ethan Smith added a individual win in the 100-yard butterfly. The Boilermakers relay teams also won both the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relay races.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

KCC 67, Bethel 59

KCC improved to 9-9 overall this season with a victory over Bethel. Destiny Goodwin led the Cavaliers with 13 points,12 rebounds, and three steals. T’Laizha Morris finished with nine points and nine rebounds. Emma Robles totaled six rebounds, four assists, and four steals to go along with 10 points.