GIRLS BASKETBALL: Peotone stays unbeaten in conference with win at Herscher

HERSCHER — As Peotone’s girls basketball team nears in on its goal of winning the Illinois Central Eight Conference this winter, the Blue Devils knew that Thursday’s tilt with a Herscher team that had won 13 of its last 15 games would be one of the biggest tests the rest of the way.

And the Blue Devils passed that test with flying colors, as Mady Kibelkis’ 22 points and Mady Schroeder’s 19 points led the team to a 56-27 victory over the Tigers.

Peotone improved to 17-4 (10-0) on the season while the Tigers fell to 19-6 (8-2), with both conference losses coming at the hands of the Blue Devils.

And as the conference season nears its stretch run, Blue Devils coach Steve Strough said getting another game of separation between themselves and the second-place Tigers, rather than allow the Tigers to tie up the conference battle, could go a long way towards deciding the race.

“We talked about that coming into this game, getting in that direction and knowing full well that we have to finish the season strong,” Strough said. “[Winning conference] is our first goal and we’re one step closer to it.”

By the time the game’s first two minutes had been played, the Blue Devils had converted four fast-break layups, two off of turnovers and two off of quick rebounds and transitions, to build a quick 8-0 lead that continued to climb in favor of the victors as the night went on.

“[Herscher is] a really good team, and our focus was getting off to good start and I think we got off to as good a start as we could, and then did in second half,” Strough said. “We’re really happy with that because we knew this was a big challenge.

“[Herscher is] playing well and have won a lot of games, and the girls really stepped up.”

Kibelkis helped spark that early run and kept it going all night, whether it be her ability to force turnovers that led to transition buckets or serve as the facilitator who quickly led the Blue Devils from defense to offense.

However it happened, Kibelkis said that her focus is getting the team up and down the floor as quickly as possible.

“When I get a rebound I just run out, and my teammates looking for me is one important thing,” Kibelkis said. “Fast breaks are really helpful for our offense, and also my shot has been a lot better recently.

“I’ve stayed more consistent with what I’ve been doing and getting more repetition.”

While Kibelkis did her best to lead the backcourt, Schroeder, a sophomore center, continued her role in anchoring the frontline.

As someone who has been transitioning from a forward/center spot to a more traditional center position, with the knack for still fulfilling some ball-handling and playmaking on offense, Schroeder’s versatility has been a true x-factor in the Blue Devils’ success not just Thursday night, but all season.

“At times we need her to initiate offense and bring the ball up, and other times we’re comfortable with her initiating from the high post,” Strough said. “She sees the floor so well and knows when to finish. [Schroder] being able to play all five spots really helps us out.”

Whether it be the low-post presence of Jenna Hunter and Marissa Velasco, the steady senior guard leadership of Danielle Piper or the emerging play of sophomore guard Addie Graffeo, the Blue Devils are also showing as the year rolls on that they have much more to offer than their Mady-Madi combination that has haunted opponents all year.

“We have a lot of parts that can give us different aspects of the game, whether defensively or scoring,” Strough said. “Jenna has been scoring a lot lately, we’ve got girls that can shoot from the outside, girls that can rebound.

“We have a lot of roles and the girls are doing a great job.”

For the Tigers, Thursday’s loss has capped a whirlwind week that began with a 19-point loss at Beecher Saturday that was followed up with wins over Grace Christian and Tri-Point by a combined 51 points before falling Thursday.

Herscher coach Phil Peacock said that his team knows how much better they’re capable of playing, and how much they’ve improved since their first meeting with Peotone, a a 51-27 Dec. 6 loss that came just before their 13-2 15-game streak.

“We just need to shoot the ball with confidence like we do against everyone else,” Peacock said. “This week has been a roller coaster for the girls and dealing with the emotions, but the message is were better than this, we know we’re better than this, we just have to figure out how to do this.

“We’ll get back to practice tomorrow and try and figure it out, because we’re gonna have to beat teams like [the Blue Devils] to win a regional.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

After Kibelkis’ 22 points and Schroeder’s 19 points, Hunter added nine points for the Blue Devils.

Mia Ruder hit a pair of triples and had eight points to lead the Tigers. Hailey King added five points.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Blue Devils visit Streator at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Herscher will travel to Wilmington Monday for a 7 p.m. start.