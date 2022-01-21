GIRLS BASKETBALL: Manteno extends its winning streak to three games with win over Coal City

MANTENO — The Manteno’s girls basketball team has had an up-and-down season all throughout this year, but head coach Bethany Stritar believes her team is finally breaking through.

After having started the season just 2-7 overall, the Panthers have slowly worked themselves back to 8-10 and 4-6 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with the help of a 49-47 comeback victory at home against Coal City on Thursday evening. The two-point victory over the Coalers allowed Manteno to extend its winning-streak to three games.

“We’ve been playing very strong lately and so we are on the upswing,” Stritar said. “Earlier in the season we were leaning on Kylie Saathoff and maybe one other player and now we are getting some contributions from other players…as a team we are meshing and playing for one another.”

Those contributions from other players than Saathoff were evident in the opening frame when Manteno jumped out to an early 12-0 lead. Senior guard Chloee Boros got things started by shooting 3-for-3 from the field with two made 3-pointers in the first four minutes of action. Boros’ hot-start helped helped the Panthers take a commanding 15-5 lead into the second quarter.

“We definitely had a hot-start and we were knocking down our shots,” Stritar said. “Boros came in and scored eight points on 100-percent shooting and then I don’t know what happened in the second quarter, but Coal City made their adjustments offensively and got themselves back into the game to make it close the rest of the way.”

The Coalers turned up its defense following a slow first quarter by forcing seven Manteno turnovers in the second frame. The numerous turnovers by the home squad led to nine points in transition by Coal City, most of which came from Makenzie Henline and Makayla Henline as they combined for 10 of the Coalers 18 second quarter points.

“I thought we started playing better defensively in the second quarter,” Coal City head coach Brad Schmitt said. “We were getting our hands into the passing lanes and trying to create stuff defensively to help set up our offense.”

The defensive tenacity by the Coalers helped them trim their deficit to 25-23 heading into halftime.

From there, Coal City came out into the second half playing complete team basketball as it totaled six separate scorers in the third, one of which included Molly Stiles, who scored six of her team-high 10 points to help the road team take a 41-33 lead into the final frame.

Despite being down eight points heading into the fourth quarter Manteno never lost hope. The Panthers opened the last quarter on a quick 6-0 run following buckets by Saathoff, Ashtyn Wischnowski, and Katherine Gaffney to cut their deficit to one possession.

Each team went on to trade baskets back-and-forth to the point where both teams were tied 47-47 with 36 seconds left. Coal City’s defense then forced a five-second call on an Manteno inbound play, which seemed like it was going to give the Coalers a chance to win it on the final play.

However, that’s when Manteno’s Grace Sundeen forced the game’s most critical turnover that led to her teammate Saathoff scoring the eventual game-winning layup with less than 10 seconds left.

“That was a great defensive effort by Sundeen,” Saathoff said. “That’s what we needed at the time. Sundeen got it out to Drew Hosselton, who then got it and dished it to me for the layup.

“I think the assist was more impressive than the shot and it’s just nice to work together and get the win.”

The ability to close things out down the stretch is exactly what coach Sitrar had been looking to see out of her squad as they begin the final stretch of the season.

“We’ve been in a lot of close games all season and I think tonight really helped us to figure out how to finish a game finally,” Stritar said. “We knew how to be settled and composed and so I’m so proud of my team tonight.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Sundeen led Manteno with 11 points and three assists. Saathoff added 10 points and nine rebounds while Boros chipped in eight first quarter points. Wischnowski scored seven points and Hosselton contributed five points.

Molly Stiles’ 10 points, eight rebounds, and a steal led the Coalers. Mia Ferrias added 10 points, including two made 3-pointers in her first game of the season following an ankle injury. Makayla Henline totaled nine points, six rebounds, and three steals.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Manteno (8-10) will travel to Lisle for another conference game at 7 p.m. on Monday while Coal City (11-10) will take some time off before heading to Herscher next Thursday at 7 p.m. for another ICE battle against the Tigers.