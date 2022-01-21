BOYS BASKETBALL: Chagoya's buzzer-beater gives St. Anne two-point win over Grant Park

ST. ANNE — With less than half a second remaining of St. Anne’s home boys basketball game against River Valley Conference rivals Grant Park Friday, the two teams were knotted at 65, the ball was in the middle of the air after a missed shot, and it appeared as if a contest that saw 21 lead changes and 14 ties was fittingly headed to overtime.

But thanks to the quick hands of Adrian Chagoya, the Cardinals found themselves a way to win.

After his first putback attempt off of a missed Jordan Davis shot that was off, the Cardinals’ senior center was able to quickly get a second attempt off in less than a second, with the second attempt falling in to give the Cardinals a 67-65 win.

“When I got the ball I realized I just had to throw it up there,” Chagoya said. “Luckily it bounced in and went in, and that was the game.”

Chagoya was joined on the court by a storming of teammates and members of the band and student section as the Cardinals improved to 7-11 and 5-4 in the RVC in a game that went from bucket-by-bucket early to run-by-run late, with a 7-0 Cardinals run ending a fourth quarter that began with a 10-0 Cardinals run.

“I’m excited for our kids and excited for Adrian,” Cardinals coach Rick Schoon said. “We didn’t play well three quarters; we were in a bunch of foul trouble and couldn’t put any pressure on, but in the fourth quarter we didn’t have a choice and the kids responded ... without these kids’ heart there’s no way we get back in it.”

For the Dragons, who saw their lead swell to as large as 10 points in the fourth quarter, they dropped to 7-10 (5-4) with their third-straight loss coming in the hurtful fashion.

“This one hurts real bad,” Dragons coach Matt Russell said. “I thought our kids played really hard and were prepared for this game.

“I thought we played it very well for about 30 minutes and in the last couple, it was a game of runs and St. Anne made the last run there,” he added. “I wish the game didn’t end the way it ended, but it was a great RVC game and what small-school basketball is all about.”

It seemed that every basket in the first quarter either tied the game or changed the lead, one the Dragons led 17-16 at the end of first frame.

With the game tied at 25 in the second quarter, they went on an 8-0 run to give either team the first lead of the night of more than two possessions at 33-25, before some tough buckets from Jordan Davis and Anthony Blake narrowed the gap back to 34-30 in favor of the Dragons by halftime.

A large part of the Dragons’ ability to build that lead, and compete all night, was the play of 6-foot-6 junior John Kveck, who notched a double-double by halftime and finished the game with 12 points and 20 rebounds.

“We’re a very small team, I’d say almost every team we play has the size advantage in four of the five positions, and John is one spot we have that advantage,” Russell said. “Being 6-foot-6 in the RVC has some great opportunities to produce, and his work ethic has gotten him some big games and great performances.”

The Cardinals were able to somewhat stymie Kveck on the offensive end in the second half, with Jayvon Justice handling most of the defensive responsibilities admirably despite an eight-inch height disadvantage.

That’s when Dragons sophomore Trey Boecker caught fire from deep, drilling 4-of-6 3-pointers in the second half, with Sawyer Loitz providing additional offensive support with transition baskets off of breakouts.

The pair were the two primary pieces in helping the Dragons build a 55-45 lead early in the fourth, but after a couple offensive rebounds and scores by DJ Wielgus, it was Justice who took the game in his own hands. The senior leader of the Cardinals, who Schoon said he couldn’t help but embrace after the game, scored 10 of his 18 points in a fourth quarter in which he also recorded two steals and had a hand in forcing three additional Dragons turnovers, embodying what a senior leader means to a team.

“He’s just everything you want in a captain,” Chagoya said of Justice. “He’s always cheering us up, never bringing everyone down. I’m happy to call him my captain.”

It was Justice who tied the game at 65 just moments after a deep 3-pointer from freshman sensation Jordan Davis made it a 65-63 game, sinking a pair of free-throws on Kveck’s fifth foul of the game with less than 12 seconds left.

The Dragons had the chance to take the lead back, but a turnover on the sidelines gave the Cardinals a chance with 8.5 seconds left.

Davis got the in-bounds pass and quickly drove down the floor, with his pull-up floater with three seconds left no good. Chagoya got the rebound and put it up with 0.8 on the clock, missing his first attempt, before a last-gasp third-chance effort proving to be the ultimate difference.

“My hat’s off to Grant Park, they played a whale of a game,” Schoon said of the back-and-forth battle. “They did a lot of things well and controlled the glass most of the game,”

“It’s just one of those things where you’re happy you won, but the other team probably deserved to win too,” he added. “We’ll go home and enjoy the win tonight, but [Grant Park] can’t hang their heads, that’s for sure.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Justice’s 18 points led all scorers, and he also had five rebounds, an assist, two steals and two blocks. DJ Wielgus added 14 points, seven rebounds (six offensive), an assist and a steal. Davis had 11 points, a rebound, four assists and three steals. Chagoya had seven points, six rebounds (five offensive), an assist and two steals.

Loitz led the Dragons with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block. Boecker added a rebound and two steals to his 15 points. Kveck’s 12 points and 20 boards were supported by two steals and two blocks.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Dragons visit Wilmington at 2 p.m. today, the same gym where Russell became an all-state guard during his own high school career.

The Cardinals host Cornerstone Christian at 7 p.m. Thursday.