ROUNDUP: Boilermaker boys get back to winning ways; Milford snags OT win

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 61, Stagg 41

Owen Freeman recorded 17 points and nine rebounds to lead the Boilermakers, who improved to 13-6 on the year. Anthony Kemp had 10 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Davis finished with nine points and four rebounds.

Milford 54, La Salette 53 (OT)

Milford snagged a one-point victory in overtime against La Salette. Sawyer Laffoon led a balanced attack 17 points, all of which came in the second half. Will Teig had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Adin Portwood finished with 10 points. The Bearcats improved to 16-6 on the season.

Herscher 49, Reed-Custer 39

Trey Schwarzkopf led the Tigers with 14 points. Joe Holohan and Cody Lunsford poured in 10 points each. Carson Splear had eight points.

No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.

Peotone 47, Coal City 29

The Blue Devils continued without leading scorer Mason Kibelkis but were able to right their ship against an Illinois Central Eight rival Tuesday. Miles Heflin led Peotone with 15 points, followed by teammates Carson McGrath (14 points) and Lucas Gesswein (13 points).

Carter Garrelts’ team-high 11 points led the Coalers.

Iroquois West 60, G-SW 52

Iroquois West kept up its winning ways to improve to 16-2 overall this season. Peyton Rhodes led the Raiders with 21 points, followed by teammates Sam McMillan (18 points) and Cannon Leonard (12 points).

Gabe McHugh recorded 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals to lead the Panthers. Garrett Grant had 13 points, two rebounds and two steals. Cale Halpin chipped in nine points.

Manteno 62, Wilmington 43

Nicky Johnson scored 17 points to lead the Panthers. Manny Carrera tallied 14 points, and Trey Malone and Carter Drazy totaled nine points apiece.

Tysen Meents and Ryder Meents led the Wildcats with 14 points each. Reid Juster added 10 points.

Watseka 59, St. Anne 48

Braiden Walwer poured in a game-high 21 points to lead Watseka. Hunter Meyer finished with 13 points, and Jordan Schroeder contributed 11 points.

No individual stats were available for St. Anne.

Momence 73, Grace Christian 39

Momence picked up its 16th win of the season and improved to 7-0 in the River Valley Conference. Haven Roberts’ 24 points led the Redskins. James Stevenson Jr. had 13 points, and Jaden Walls finished with 11 points.

Zach McGuirt led all scorers with 26 points to lead Grace Christian. Cole Basick tallied six points.

South Newton (Ind.) 61, Cissna Park 50

Gavin Savoree’s team-high 20 points led the Timberwolves. Malaki Verkler added 12 points, which was one more point than teammate Gavin Spitz.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Iroquois West 48, Central 34

Iroquois West improved to 15-6 overall. McKinley Tilstra led the Raiders with 12 points and five rebounds. Shea Small had 10 points and five rebounds. Ella Rhodes notched nine points.

Beecher 57, Wilmington 38

Abby Shepard’s 22 points, four assists and four steals led the Bobcats. Morgan McDermott finished two rebounds shy of a double-double with 15 points and eight boards. Rhiannon Saller had eight points.

No individual stats were available for Wilmington.

BOYS SWIM & DIVE

Kankakee 97, Eisenhower 72

The Kays returned home with a 25-point nonconference victory in the pool Tuesday. Zachary Boudreau finished first in both the 100-yard and 200-yard freestyles. Andrew Shepherd won both the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke. Ryan Shepherd won the 100-yard backstroke. The Kays also got first-place finishes from Logan Morris (100-yard butterfly) and Joseph Osborn (500-yard freestyle), as well as relay wins in the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

KCC 75, Elmhurst (JV) 51

KCC improved to 8-9 overall this season with a double-digit victory against Elmhurst’s junior varsity squad. Amarii Mays recorded a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Cavaliers. Jaida Sherrod contributed 20 points and nine rebounds. Summer Hill notched eight points, eight steals, eight rebounds and six assists. Madelyn Storm chipped in 11 points and three rebounds.