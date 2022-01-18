BOYS BASKETBALL: Hill's career night leads Kankakee past Thornton

KANKAKEE — Growing up in Kankakee for all but a year of his life, Kankakee senior guard Nate Hill said he and his teammates have built a special bond with the crowd that cheers for its hometown Kays with pride.

When the Kays, and their loyal fans, welcomed the state’s top-ranked recruit and Illinois signee Ty Rodgers and Thornton to town Tuesday night, Hill had that bond in mind as he had a night he’ll never forget.

Hill dropped a career-high 32 points, and the Kays were able to hold the blue-chip Rodgers largely at bay, topping the Wildcats 66-49 in a pivotal Southland Athletic Conference clash Tuesday night. The Kays improved to 12-4 (4-1).

“I had to do more and show the crowd my game,” Hill said. “They’ve been wanting it more the last couple games, and it came in the perfect game.”

Tomele Staples got the Kays going early with 3-pointers in two of the home team’s first four possessions to get the Kays going early with an 11-5 start. But his backcourt mate, Hill, started his takeover as soon as the Wildcats’ defense began a more aggressive pursuit of Staples, as well as enjoying the fruits of their defensive labors on the offensive ends with transition baskets.

The two accrued 31 of the Kays’ 36 points — 16 for Hill and 15 for Staples — and took a 10-point lead into the break. The backcourt offense was a big part of why that lead stuck for the Kays all night, but so was the defensive attention they gave to Rodgers, a playmaking guard with a solid 6-foot-4 frame and off-the-charts basketball IQ.

The future Big Ten star entered Tuesday averaging 16.2 points per game, but thanks to some sticky man-to-man defense from Pierre Allen and, at times, Maurice Burkes, and a supporting cast of collapsing defenders, Rodgers was held to two first-half points and eight points on the night, despite managing to lead all players with 13 rebounds.

“We know [Rodgers] is the straw that stirs the drink for them because he’s a facilitator, and to have the size and ability he has, and we know he can make good decisions and has a high basketball IQ, so we had to counter that with effort,” Kays coach Chris Pickett said. “Pierre had help from some different people, but it was his effort that set the tone.

“He has heart, and that’s all you can ask for.”

One of those collapsing defenders was Hill, who followed up a thunderous Naz Hill slam that opened the third quarter with a strip-and-score. It was one of his eight steals on the night.

For Nate Hill, working the defensive side of the floor comes down to pride, something he has in spades and also something he knows makes him a perfect fit in Pickett’s system.

“Ever since coach came down here his motto has been ‘Defense, defense, defense,’ and that’s the only way you can get on the court,” Nate Hill said. “I love defense; I feel like if you get past me, that’s disrespectful.

“I don’t like anyone disrespecting me, so I just stay in front and play good defense.”

On the offensive end, Nate Hill did most of his heavy lifting in that third quarter, when he scored 14 of his 32 points.

“[Thornton has] always been a tough team, and every time it’s a close game ... you have to give your all,” Nate Hill said. “As a senior, I have to score more and facilitate more, so my mentality today was just score, score and score until someone stops you.

“My shots were falling, so I just kept shooting.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Nate Hill’s 32 points, eight steals and five assists led the team, and he also had five rebounds. He shot 11 for 19 from the field, including 3 for 3 from the 3-point line. Staples also hit three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals. Naz Hill had 15 points, four rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays head north Friday, when they visit Rich Township at 6:30 p.m.