ROUNDUP: Kankakee, Mac win in boys hoops; several tight games in ICE, RVC

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kankakee 41, Crete-Monee 39 (Thursday)

The Kays proved to be road Warriors by taking out the Warriors Thursday night with a two-point win in the Southland Athletic Conference to improve to 10-4 (3-1) on the season. Nate Hill led Kankakee with 20 points, three assists and five steals.

Bishop McNamara 74, Ridgewood 27

The Fightin’ Irish saw their winning streak reach five games with Friday’s dominant home performance in Metro Suburban Conference action. Nolan Czako continued his stellar senior season with 21 points. Jaxson Provost and Frank Fouts had 13 points apiece for the 13-4 Irish.

Herscher 50, Manteno 39

The Tigers edged their Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals at home Friday night and improved to 14-3.. Cody Lunsford led Herscher with 15 points. The Tigers also got 11 points from Trey Schwarkopf and 10 points from Joe Holohan.

Nicky Johnson’s game-high 17 points led the Panthers. Carter Drazy had 10 points and Porter Chandler scored six points.

Wilmington 65, Peotone 42

The WIldcats improved to 4-9 and 2-5 in the ICE with a dominant rivalry win over the Blue Devils. Tysen Meents buried four 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 26 points. Reid Juster added 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Ryder Meents scored 13 points.

Miles Heflin matched Meents’ 26-point effort to lead Peotone.

Coal City 52, Lisle 49 (2OT)

It took a pair of overtimes, but the Coalers eventually prevailed in ICE action Friday night. Carson Shepard led the Coalers with 14 points. Colin Hart added 12 points and Carter Garrelts added eight points.

Dwight 54, Morris 52

The Trojans squeaked out an impressive victory Friday night, thanks in large part to Jeremy Kapper’s 23 points and Wyatt Thompson’s 21 points. Conner Telford had seven points and Gavin Wykes had three points for 8-8 Dwight.

Central 41, Grant Park 22

The Comets topped the Dragons in the Crater in River Valley Conference action. Grant Grider led the Comets with 15 points. Luke Shoven had 10 points and Carson Turner scored nine points.

John Kveck led the Dragons with six points. Rylan Heldt and Wesley Schneider each had four points.

St. Anne 64, Donovan 33

The Cardinals opened the game on a 21-0 run to secure the win in RVC play Friday. No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Jesse Shell led Donovan with 12 points, seven rebounds and an assist. Jacob Onnen added six points and five rebounds. Jessy Mailoux and Weston Lareau each scored five points.

Reed-Custer 56, Gardner-South Wilmington 24

In a last-minute meeting of two teams who saw their original Friday night opponents have to cancel, the Comets prevailed in nonconference action. No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.

Cale Halpin had six points to lead the Panthers, who sit at 5-15 on the year. Gabe McHugh, Garrett Grant and Bennett Grant each scored four points.

Cissna Park 62, North Vermillion (Ind.) 59

The Timberwolves held on for a one-possession victory Friday night. Gavin Savoree couldn’t be stopped from deep, as five of his eight 3-pointers came in a red-hot second quarter. He led Cissna Park with 24 points. Gavin Spitz added 13 points and Tyler Neukomm had 10 points.

Milford 44, South Newton (Ind.) 43

The Bearcats hung tough to improve to 15-6 on the year. Adin Portwood had 18 points to lead Milford, who also got 13 points from Sawyer Laffoon.

Trinity 55, Chesterton Academy 46

The Eagles improved to 11-8 on the year with Friday's nine-point win. Jesse Jakresky posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Luke Green had 12 points and seven assists and Carter Stoltz scored 11 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Trinity 50, Chesterton Academy 49

The Eagles got a pair of big free-throws apiece from Kerrigan Stam and Abby Whited to seal the deal Friday and improve to 6-11. Veronica Harwood had 23 points and 17 rebounds. Anna Simmons added 17 points and three assists.

WRESTLING

Coal City 42, Oak Forest 32; Joliet Catholic Academy 34, Coal City 33

Coal City split its triangular with Oak Forest and JCA to go 1-1 on the evening. The Coalers were led by four wrestlers who recorded 2-0 performances. Culan Lindemuth (106-pounds), Brant Widlowski (120), Zach Finch (152), and Derek Carlson (170) all swept their individual matches during the triangular to lead Coal City.