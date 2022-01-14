ROUNDUP: Beecher girls improve to10-0 in RVC; Reed-Custer girls win battle of the Comets

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beecher 62, Grant Park 34

Beecher improved to 11-8 on the season. Abby Shepard nearly totaled as many points as the Dragons with a team-high 32 points to lead the Bobcats. Rhiannon Saller added 12 points, eight rebounds, and three steals. Morgan McDermott chipped in nine points and one steal.

Delaney Panozzo led the short-handed Dragons with a team-high 19 points. Alejandra Moldanado contributed eight points and Miklea LoSchavio had four points.

Reed-Custer 40, Central 37

Adrionna Williams notched 12 points, six rebounds, and two steals to help lead the Comets to victory. Mya Beard had seven points and nine rebounds.

Katherine Winkel tallied nine points to lead the Comets. Emma Skeen and Alana Gray chipped in eight points each.

Gardner-South Wilmington 45, Grace Christian 27

Hannah Balcom’s 16 points led the Panthers. Addi Fair notched another double-digit scoring night with 14 points.

Alexa Doty scored a team-high 10 points to lead the Crusaders.

Herscher 52, Lisle 43

Herscher improved to 17-4 overall. Elise Kukuck scored 16 points, including a 9-of-10 performance from the free throw line to lead the Tigers. Macey Moore added 11 points and Ella Gessner finished with eight points.

Illinois Lutheran 35, Momence 20

Britta Lindgren contributed 10 points, six rebounds, and four steals to lead the Redskins. Kaylee VanSwol added three points, one rebounds, and one steal. Alexis Carrington had a team-high five steals.

Watseka 43, Bismarck-Henning 19

Allie Hoy notched a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Warriors. Sydney McTaggart chipped in another double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Raegan Gooding had seven points and seven rebounds.

Roanoke-Benson 47, Dwight 27

Brooke Vigna’s 11 points led the Trojans. Kassy Kodat finished with seven points and a team-high four steals. Lilly Duffy recorded two assists.

Coal City 36, Wilmington 28

Makayla Henline finished with 10 points and eight rebounds to lead the Coalers. Molly Stiles added 10 points and five rebounds. Mackenzie Henline and Abby Gagliardo hauled in nine rebounds each.

No individual stats were available for Wilmington.

BOYS BASKETBALL

HSRC 71, Trinity 45

Jesse Jakresky poured in 14 points and five rebounds to lead the Eagles. Clay Gadbois and Carter Stoltz had nine points each.

BOYS SWIMMING

Lincoln-Way East 116, Bradley-Bourbonnais 69

BBCHS totaled three individual victories during its 47-point loss to LWE. Jake Lehman led the Boilermakers with individual wins in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle races. Ethan Smith contributed another victory in the 200-yard freestyle.

WRESTLING

Coal City 65, Wilmington 9; Coal City 78, Herscher 0

Coal City swept its triangular with the Wildcats and the Tigers. The Coalers totaled two wrestlers who went 2-0 with zero forfeit wins. Brant Widlowski (120-pound) and Jacob Piatak (126) both went undefeated on the evening to lead Coal City.

Reed-Custer 42, Manteno 24; Lisle 36, Manteno 27; Reed-Custer 42, Peotone 17

Reed-Custer swept its dual matches against both Manteno and Peotone on Thursday evening. The Comets were led by four wrestlers who finished the competition 2-0. Judith Gamboa (106-pounds), Seth Billingsley (120), Sam Begler (126), Kody Marschner (220) all picked up two wins on the night to lead Reed-Custer.

Manteno lost both its matches in its triangular to Lisle and Reed-Custer. Despite the losses, the Panthers tallied four wrestlers who went 2-0 on the evening. Captain Gabe Johnson (195-pounds) led the way with an 2-0 performance with two pins. Sam Bowman (160-pounds), Carter Watkins (170), and Damian Alsup (285) also added 2-0 performances with one forfeit victory each.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

KCC 91, McHenry 64

Jaida Sherrod totaled 23 points, four rebounds, and three steals to lead the Cavaliers. Hayley Diveley finished with 14 points, five rebounds, and two steals. Destiny Goodwin added a double-double with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. T’Laizha Morris chipped in nine points and 11 rebounds.