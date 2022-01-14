BOYS BASKETBALL: Turnovers plague Boilermakers in loss to Lockport

BRADLEY — When Bradley-Bourbonnais’ boys basketball team first took on Lockport this season at the WJOL Thanksgiving Classic championship in Joliet last month, they did so without star big man Owen Freeman in a 23-point loss.

With Freeman back on hand for Friday’s home clash of SouthWest Suburban Conference crossover foes, the Boilers felt good about their chances of avenging the early-season loss, but the Porters’ high-pressure defense put the Boilers in an early rut they could never climb back out of, as Lockport earned a 56-46 victory.

The loss dropped the Boilermakers to 12-6, while the Porters broke a skid of seven losses in their past nine games to improve to 9-7.

“They’re just a really tough-nosed team,” Boilers coach Joe Lightfoot said. “They’re coached really well, they have a really good team and their guards provided tremendous pressure tonight.

“They flew around, created deflections that created extra opportunities for them and caused turnovers that got them going early and throughout the game.”

After the Porters took a 13-5 lead through a quarter, they scored the first six points of the second to take a 19-5 lead after forcing four Bradley-Bourbonnais turnovers in the early moments of the quarter.

That’s when the Boilers got a little momentum of their own, as an Owen Freeman bucket and Isaiah Davis 3-pointer quickly cut the deficit back to single digits.

After the teams traded a few buckets each, the Porters kicked it back into gear, ending the half on an 8-2 run to regain their grasp on the game, a common theme whenever the Boilers started to creep back into the contest.

“I think we definitely had our spurts where we gave ourselves chances to narrow the gap a bit, went on runs and caused turnovers ourselves, but we had too many mental lapses,” Lightfoot said. “We would go on runs, start to get momentum and someone would have a mental lapse where we broke down completely or had a lie ball to that led to layups.

“The guys battled hard all game but we had too many mental lapses on the floor, both offensively and defensively.”

With their impressive record slightly scratched Friday night, the Boilers, despite a recent rash of injuries and illness, have put together an impressive resume as the season reaches the final six weeks or so of regular season action.

With a conference tilt with Stagg precluding a trip to the Metamora Roundball Classic next weekend, Lightfoot knows that there’s no time to lull on Friday’s performance, and the correction of the mistakes made can help set the team up in the long run.

“We’re frustrated now, but this one is over with tonight,” Lightfoot said. “As we always say, whether it’s a win or loss not overly concerned, we don’t play this game for the results, it’s the process.

“Today is a result, tomorrow morning’s practice is the process,” he added. “That’s where we put our pride and joy in, and hang our hats on, so the guys and staff might be frustrated right now, nobody enjoys losing, but tomorrow we’ll look for ways to get better.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Freeman had 15 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals. Davis connected on four triples, three in the second half, and finished with 14 points and two rebounds. Mark Robinson had six points, three rebounds, an assist and two blocks.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers host Stagg at 7 p.m. Tuesday.