ROUNDUP: Kankakee bowling's Zubrys has historic senior night; IW boys, Mac girls win in hoops

BOYS BOWLING

Kankakee 3,000, Rich Township 2,455

In the most historic night in the history of the recently resurrected Kays’ bowling program, Jacob Zubrys celebrated his senior night in grand fashion, bowling the first 300 in school history to help lead the Kays to a program-record 3,000 pins Wednesday, with a record single-game score of 1,068 coming in the opener that saw Zubrys hit perfection.

Malachi Sykes also made history with a three-frame total of 731. Zubrys scored a 725, and Mason Marshall totaled a 634.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Iroquois West 51, Donovan 20

The Raiders welcomed their nonconference opponents to Gilman with a stout defensive performance. Cannon Leonard and Peyton Rhodes scored a dozen points apiece to lead Iroquois West. Leonard added 12 rebounds for a double-double, and Rhodes pickpocketed four steals. Lucas Frank had six points and five boards, and Sam McMillan added five points and six steals.

Jesse Shell and Jessy Mailloux each had four points to lead Donovan.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 53, Watseka 37

After entering the week with a three-game winning streak, the Warriors fell in their second game in as many days Wednesday. Hunter Meyer scored 15 points to lead Watseka, which also got a dozen points from Jordan Schroeder and seven points from Braiden Walwer.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop McNamara 42, Ridgewood 21

The Fightin’ Irish earned a road victory in the Metro Suburban Conference by doubling up on Ridgewood for their second MSC road win in as many days. Mallory O’Connor finished a well-rounded evening with 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Caley Strahan added 10 points and five boards.

Thornton 53, Kankakee 46

The Kays came up just a few possessions short in Southland Athletic Conference action Wednesday. Taleah Turner had 14 points to lead Kankakee. Nikkel Johnson scored 13 points, and Avery Jackson scored 12 points.