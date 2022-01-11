ROUNDUP: Grant Park's Hudson hits game-winner; Herscher escaped Dwight

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grant Park 43, Tri-Point 41

Tyler Hudson hit the game-winning basket with 11 seconds left to total eight points and lead Grant Park to a thrilling victory in the River Valley Conference. Wesley Schneider totaled 14 points. Sawyer Loitz and John Kveck had eight points each.

No individual stats were available for Tri-Point.

Central 67, Donovan 32

Nick Krueger’s team-high 25 points led the Comets. Luke Shoven tallied 16 points, and Michael Hess chipped in seven points.

No individual stats were available for Donovan.

Herscher 58, Dwight 57

Brock Wenzelman and Joe Holohan finished with 16 points apiece to lead Herscher. Carson Splear totaled 14 points, and Trey Schwarzkopf had 10 points in a nail-biting, one-point win.

Four Trojans finished with double-digit points. Jeremey Kapper led Dwight with 17 points, which was one more point than teammate Wyatt Thompson. Gavin Sykes had 11 points, and Conner Telford finished with 10 points.

Momence 71, G-SW 48

Jaden Walls recorded 24 points to help Momence improve to 14-1 overall this season. James Stevenson Jr. tallied 14 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Kud’de Bertram chipped in 12 points and six steals.

G-SW’s Bennett Grant scored 15 points, followed by teammates Gabe McHugh (14 points) and Cale Halpin (13).

Beecher 86, Illinois Lutheran 37

Beecher improved to 14-1 overall and 5-0 in the River Valley Conference. Duane Doss did most of the Bobcats’ damage, totaling 33 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead Beecher. Mitch Landis notched 20 points, five assists and four steals. Chris DeFrank recorded 10 points, four rebounds and four steals.

Iroquois West 49, Westville 29

Iroquois West improved to 13-2 and 5-0 in the Vermillion Valley Conference with a double-digit victory against Westville. Peyton Rhodes led the Raiders in scoring with a team-high 12 points. Cannon Leonard added a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds. Aiden Tilstra had eight points.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 70, Watseka 55

Jordan Schroeder led a balanced attack by Watseka with a team-high 15 points. Hunter Meyer contributed 10 points, followed by teammates Hagen Hoy (nine points) and Braiden Walwer (eight points).

Salt Fork 56, Cissna Park 51

Malaki Verkler poured in 27 points to lead the Timberwolves. Gavin Spitz had 11 points, and Gavin Savoree finished with eight points.

Oakwood 37, Milford 34

Nick Warren led Milford with eight points and 11 rebounds. Sawyer Laffoon added eight points.

Chesterton Christian 55, Trinity 47

Trinity had its six-game winning streak snapped at the hands of Chesterton Christian on Tuesday evening. Jesse Jakresky totaled 19 points and eight rebounds to lead the Eagles. Clay Gadbois finished with 7 points and 12 rebounds.

Seneca 58, Coal City 30

Carter Garrelts and Colin Hart finished with nine points each to lead the Coalers. Carson Shepard added seven points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop McNamara 40, Chicago Christian 30

Davida Whiters totaled 12 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two assists to lead the Fightin’ Irish. Mallory O’Connor had 11 rebounds and six points. Lia Coy chipped in eight points.

Manteno 51, Illinois Lutheran 22

Drew Hosselton finished two rebounds shy of a double-double with a team-high 10 points to lead Manteno. Kylie Saathoff added nine points, seven rebounds and three assists. Grace Sundeen, Chloee Boros and Alexa Willis chipped in six points each.

Stagg 49, Bradley-Bourbonnais 38

Trinity Davis led the way for the Boilermakers with eight points. Tess Wallace finished closely behind Davis with seven points of her own. Emmie Longtin finished with six points.

Westlake Christian 75, Trinity 50

Senior center Veronica Harwood notched 30 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Eagles. Harwood’s performance helped secure her 1,000th career point to become just the fifth Trinity girls basketball player to reach that feat.

Lexington 47, Gardner-South Wilmington 37

Addi Fair continued her incredible offensive output by scoring a team-high 27 points to lead the Panthers.

Serena 56, Reed-Custer 28

Adrionna Williams tallied 10 points and three rebounds to lead the Comets. Sam Sprimont and Mya Beard chipped in four points apiece.