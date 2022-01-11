BBCHS grads Markanich twins prepare for MLS SuperDraft

As young soccer players growing up, Nick and Anthony Markanich didn’t have any better competition than one another.

They grew up playing in some of the most premier leagues in the state, region and country, along with historic careers at Bradley-Bourbonnais, where the twin 2018 graduates helped lead the Boilermakers to back-to-back IHSA Class 3A third-place finishes during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. The twins were honored with just about every possible accolade available during four-year careers at Northern Illinois University, where Nick led the nation with 16 goals as a senior this fall.

This afternoon, the twins will see the fruits of their lifelong labors pay off, when they hear their names called in the Major League Soccer SuperDraft.

“We’ve been working for this our whole lives,” said Anthony, a left back who earned All-Mid American Conference all four years as a Huskie. “We grew up wanting to play professionally, so to get the chance is exciting and a dream come true.”

As the most popular sport in the world, soccer has the unique distinction from other professional leagues of offering a plethora of top-flight leagues around the globe. The allure of international travel might intrigue them later, but the two have had their sights set on the MLS for quite some time, largely to stay near family and friends.

For Nick, another draw of staying stateside is helping increase the prestige of a league that’s started to see another breakthrough as of late, as it attempts to become on-par with some of the international leagues that have been in existence for at least a century longer.

“We’ve been wanting to play in the MLS and have been watching the MLS since we were young,” Nick said. “And it’s becoming a bigger league with more [top-tier] players coming into it.

“The MLS is getting bigger every year, so we’re excited.”

The brothers are in position to be drafted in the top half of today’s four-round draft after their stellar careers in DeKalb. Nick, the nation’s leading scorer from his forward position, was a three-time all-conference selection and was named to the MAC All-Freshman team in 2018. He also was named a Colle Soccer News All-America and Top Drawer Soccer Best XI third-team selection as part of his stellar senior season.

“My junior season, I finished eighth [in the nation] in scoring, so this year it was a new goal to become the top scorer in the nation,” Nick said. “I was dedicated to get as many goals as I could and be a threat.”

Nick’s scoring, as well as the stout two-way play of Anthony, helped the Huskies to a 15-3-2 record this season, one that resulted in MAC regular-season and tournament championships, as well as a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where their season ended with a 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

For Anthony, it’s his abilities both with the ball — he scored five goals and notched nine assists this year — and stellar defense on the back line that have MLS teams looking at making him their first-round selection with a strong all-around game, physically and mentally.

“I think my position, the way I get up and down the field, I think a lot of teams like that,” Anthony said. “My vision, how I read the game, is ready for the MLS level.”

The two will be surrounded by their friends and family Tuesday at Northern Illinois University’s Convocation Center, where the school is hosting a draft party. It will be fitting for their parents, Tony and Wilma, and their sister, Taylor, to be on hand for the biggest moment of the twins’ lives.

“They’ve worked just as hard as we have,” Anthony said. “[Our parents] would come home from work and take us right to practice; they put in just as much as we did growing up.”

“They’ve always been there for us, [our parents] and our sister,” Nick said. “She’s always been a big form of support, and without them I don’t think we’d be here.”

Whether it be recreational, school, travel leagues or the college ranks, the twins always have played on the pitch together, never against one another.

That’s very likely to change with 28 teams in the MLS. But whatever happens as a result of the draft, the pair is ready to make their own names as the very first MLS stars from the area.

“We knew after college there would be a slim chance of playing together,” Anthony said. “But we’ll find our own way and be able to grow as individuals instead of as the twins.”

Wednesday: A recap of the MLS SuperDraft and where the Markaniches are drafted

Coming soon: The story of how the Markanich's went from Kankakee County to the highest league in the country

When: Tuesday, January 11, 2 p.m.

Watch: mlssoccer.com