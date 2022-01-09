ROUNDUP: Beecher girls coach Keen becomes school's wins leader

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beecher 66, Central 41

Beecher girls basketball coach Adam Keen became the winningest coach in program history with his 188th victory with the Bobcats, surpassing Rick Ratliff atop the program’s record books. Abby Shepard contributed a team-high 18 points to lead Beecher. Morgan McDermott scored 12 points.

Gracie Schroeder scored 10 points to lead the Comets. Emma Skeen had nine points, and Allison Cox chipped in eight points.

Wilmington 49, Grant Park 45 (OT)

No individual stats were available for Wilmington.

Brooke Veldhuizen notched a double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Dragons in their defeat. Delaney Panozzo scored 12 points.

Watseka 53, Fisher 32

Sydney McTaggart’s 18 points and six rebounds led the Warriors. Allie Hoy scored 10 points, which was three more points than teammate Claire Curry. Raegan Gooding added eight points and six rebounds.

Iroquois West 37, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21

Ilyana Nambo recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 steals to lead the Raiders. Shea Small contributed 10 points, seven rebounds and seven steals. Destiny Thomas had seven points.

Donovan-St. Anne 42, Illinois Lutheran 39

Paiton Lareau led Donovan-St. Anne with 14 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Erica Sirois, Claire Miller and Jenna Schermann totaled eight points each.

Ridgeview 43, Cissna park 32

Cissna Park’s Emma Morrical scored 12 points, followed by teammates Julia Edelman (11 points) and Regan King (six points).

Armstrong Township 49, Cissna Park 18

Emma Morrical and Mikayla Knake led Cissna Park with five points each.

WRESTLING

58th Lyle King Princeton Invitational Tournament

Reed-Custer placed third as a team out of 32 IHSA Class 1A teams with the help of seven top-ten finishes. Kody Marschner (220-pounds) led the Comets with an individual title to become a 2022 Lyle King PIT champion. Landon Markle (145) finished in fourth, and Brenden Tribe (160) and Rex Pfeifer (170) added sixth-place finishes in their respective weight divisions. Sam Begler (126) took seventh, and Brandon Moorman chipped in an eight-place finish.

Manteno finished 10th overall. Colin Zeppi (182-pounds) secured the Panthers’ first individual PIT title victory since 2007 to lead Manteno. Carter Wilkins (152) and Gabe Johnson (195) both claimed third place in their respected weight classes. Wyatt Young (170) finished in fourth, and Damian Alsup (285) tallied a seventh-place finish to round out the Panthers wrestlers who recorded Top-10 individual finishes.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dwight 57, Gardner-South Wilmington 45

Wyatt Thompson scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Trojans. Jeremy Kapper notched 14 points, and Conner Telford had eight points.

Gabe McHugh totaled a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Panthers. Garrett Grant had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals. Cale Halpin added a team-high 14 points to go along with three steals and two blocks.

Watseka 52, Donovan 30

Jordan Schroeder took over with a game-high 26 points to lead Watseka. Hunter Meyer scored 13 points, and Hagen Hoy added three points.

Jesse Shell’s 12 points and four rebounds led the Wildcats. Dalton Anderson chipped in seven points and seven rebounds.

BOYS SWIMMING

Champaign Centennial Invitational

Waubonsie Valley’s 456 team points were good enough to take first place out of 14 teams. Bradley-Bourbonnais finished with 176 team points to finish seventh. Evan Short, Ethan Smith, Jake Lehman and Zach Scheiwiller took the team’s best finish in fifth in the 200-yard medley relay race.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Spoon River 78, KCC 68

T’Laizha Morris dropped 24 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead the Cavaliers. Jaida Sherrod tallied 10 points and seven rebounds. Emma Robles had seven rebounds, five points, four steals and three assists.