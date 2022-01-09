GIRLS BASKETBALL: Herscher holds on in annual meeting with McNamara

HERSCHER — During the past month, not many girls basketball players in the area have been on the run that Herscher’s Macey Moore has been on. As a result, not many teams have been on the run the Tigers have been on either.

That continued to be the case Saturday, when Moore scored a game-high 18 points, her eighth game with at least 12 points in the past 10 contests, to propel the Tigers to a 40-27 victory on their home floor against nonconference rivals Bishop McNamara. It was the team’s ninth win in that 10-game stretch, and they improved to 15-4 on the season.

“We really play the way she plays,” Herscher coach Philip Peacock said. “She’s always aggressive on the defensive end, but when she comes out and can be aggressive on the offensive end as well, getting steals and taking it the other way, driving to basket and hitting 3s, we’ll excel, and everyone on team knows that.”

As for her and her team’s performance on Saturday, a game in which they built a double-digit lead by halftime (21-11) and never allowed the Fightin’ Irish to come any closer than seven points in the second half, seeing their rivals stroll into town Saturday was all the inspiration Moore and her teammates needed.

“I think we were all just excited for today’s game and our rivals, Mac,” Moore said. “We were all just up and ready to go.”

While they answered the early call — thanks in large part to what’s become a signature 1-3-1 zone defensive scheme that’s caused opposing offenses fits for most of the season (the Tigers are surrendering 32 points per game) — the team finished off its four-quarter performance by standing tallest at the end.

After a few stout defensive possessions by the Irish, they got 3-pointers from Camille Kuntz and Tessa DiPietra that helped close the gap at 35-27 before the Tigers secured the game by scoring the final five points.

With many of the same pieces back in place from a team that finished 2-10 last year, including four games by four points or less, Peacock noted the maturity his team has gained during the past year that has allowed them to finish games in a much stronger fashion than one year ago.

“Last year, we lost a lot of close games; the core group learned from that, and we started off this year instead of losing those close games, [winning] those close games,” Peacock said. “They know what should happen, when it should happen, and they respond to each other.

“All credit goes to them and their leadership on the floor.”

While Moore continued her stellar junior season, she and the Tigers were able to top the Irish without one of their senior leaders, guard Mia Ruder, because of COVID-19.

Whether it’s herself or another pivotal piece such as Ruder, Moore said with the Tigers playing so well as a team right now, they’re able to continue getting the job done when entering play short-handed.

“We had people [who] stepped in for her,” Moore said. “We’re pretty well-rounded as a team; there’s not just any one of us; we all step up as a team.

“It’s good to win for her, though.”

As for the Irish, Saturday’s loss put an end to a week that began with a pair of Metro Suburban Conference victories. They now sit at 6-10 on the season as they prepare for a tough stretch of three road games Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

“It was a great opportunity to play a local opponent in Herscher,” Irish coach Curtis Crossley said. “We prepared for their 1-3-1 zone in practice, but we didn’t execute as well as we needed to today.

“Credit to Herscher, and Moore, who did a great job of getting steals at the top of their 1-3-1.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Moore’s 18 points were followed by nine points from Elise Kukuck and four points apiece from Ella Gessner and Gwenyth Jackubowski. Kuntz had seven points for McNamara, which also got six points from Davida Whiters and four points from DiPietra.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Tigers will put their 6-1 Illinois Central Eight Conference record up to the test when they visit Reed-Custer at 6:45 p.m. tonight. The Irish have their first of three road games in three days when they visit Chicago Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday.