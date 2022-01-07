BOYS BASKETBALL: Manteno avenged earlier season loss to Peotone with 2OT victory

MANTENO — After losing its past three straight games by a combined 24 points, the Manteno boys basketball team looks as though it finally could be turning a corner heading into the second half of the season.

About 72 hours removed from losing to Streator by nine points in their first game back after the Kankakee Holiday Tournament, the Panthers returned home Friday, when they picked up their fourth Illinois Central Eight Conference win with a 37-33 double overtime victory against Peotone to improve to 7-7 and 4-1 in conference action.

“It’s always a battle against Peotone, and so we knew it was going to be tough,” Panther head coach Zack Myers said. “We fought through the end of regulation, and I saw some life out of us in the second overtime, which was good. Forty minutes of basketball is a lot, and so it was good to see them finish the game strong at the end with a win.”

It was Myers’ first home game since missing the KHT after being positive for COVID-19 two weekends ago.

“It was a nightmare watching my guys play in the KHT on TV,” Myers said. “I wish I could have been there with them, and so it feels good to get this win in front of a huge crowd in a rivalry-type game tonight.”

After the Blue Devils ended the third frame on a 4-0 run thanks to buckets by Miles Heflin and Mason Kibelkis to help their squad go up 25-20 heading into the final quarter, Manteno managed to claw its way back in a tough shooting night by both teams by getting some clutch shooting from one of its primary ball handlers off the bench in junior Trey Malone.

Trailing 26-25 with just more than three minutes remaining, Malone sniped a corner-pocket 3-pointer off an assist by Manny Carrera before Kibelkis returned fire with a 3-pointer of his own to put Peotone back up 29-28 with 2:40 remaining. The key shot beyond the arc by Kibelkis not only turned out to be clutch, it also turned out to be his last attempt before he went down with an apparent leg injury that put Peotone’s leading scorer (10 points) out for the rest of the game.

After a made layup by Brock Krska that helped put the Blue Devils up 31-28, Malone connected on his second 3-pointer of the evening to tie things at 31-all with just more than a minute remaining.

“I’m just ready whenever I get into the game,” Malone said. “I’m ready to hit the big shot, and I’m always thinking, ‘If I’m open, I’m going to take the shot.’”

Manteno then had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but it fell short. It left both teams to head into a first overtime, which saw a combined four points before heading into a second overtime, which included a Malone steal, which the 5-foot-7 junior guard took coast-to-coast for an easy transition layup.

“Malone stepped up big for us and hit some big 3-pointers and played well on defense for us,” Myers said. “It’s kind of been that story for us all season, where we are looking for guys to step up, and tonight, it was Malone.”

Without star player Kibelkis for the final couple of plays of the fourth quarter and both overtimes, Peotone’s offense couldn’t find an offensive rhythm, leaving Manteno to close out the second overtime on a 4-0 run with the help of a Carter Drazy layup and two made free throws by Nicky Johnson.

“I’m just disappointed that we aren’t better on offense,” Peotone head coach Ron Oloffson said. “We just aren’t a really good team on offense right now with or without Kibelkis playing.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Malone scored all nine of his points in the final 16 minutes of the game to help lead Manteno. Manny Carrera added a team-high 15 rebounds to go along with eight points. Porter Chandler scored a team-high 10 points and added four rebounds and an assist.

Kiblekis led the Blue Devils with 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Lucas Gesswein added seven points, and Miles Heflin tallied four points and seven rebounds.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Manteno (7-7) will go against Monticello at 5 p.m. today in a nonconference game. Peotone (8-7) will travel for a nonconference game against Wheaton Academy at 6 p.m. today.