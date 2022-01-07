BOYS BASKETBALL: Czako's career-best scoring effort lifts McNamara on emotional night

KANKAKEE — It is difficult to describe the week Bishop McNamara boys basketball coach Adrian Provost has had.

As a sergeant for the Bradley Police Department, Provost, similar to much of the community, has spent the week grieving the senseless tragedy that took the life of his longtime friend and colleague, Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, last week.

After spending the day serving as a pallbearer in Rittmanic’s funeral Friday, Provost arrived to find his Fightin’ Irish team waiting for him before their home game against Westmont, decked out in sweatbands and warmup shirts to honor their coach’s fallen comrade.

“It’s been a really long week in our community, and today was a long day,” Provost said. “We buried a hero today, and I came and saw the kids in the locker room, and they wore shirts and wristbands [in Rittmanic’s honor] today, and it meant a lot to me and our law enforcement.

“I was proud at the end of the day at our kids in this moment, and we’re blessed for them to do that.”

Provost’s starting point guard and oldest son, Jaxson, said the team simply wanted to help provide some happy relief for their coach, which started with the shirts and ended with a 79-35 victory against the Sentinels.

“We knew he was having a rough week; he wasn’t with us, and he couldn’t control it,” Jaxson said. “When he walked in, we all had smiles on our faces, ready to see him.

“We know he wanted to win and take his mind off it for 32 minutes, so we did the best we could.”

The Irish were able to cruise ahead from the opening tip, thanks in large part to the performance of senior swingman Nolan Czako, who outscored Westmont on his own 12-9 in the first quarter, one the Irish led 21-9 at the end.

Czako finished the night with a career-high 27 points, including a dozen points off of six offensive rebounds. He credited his team’s rapid ball movement and collective effort to crash the boards for his being able to have a career night of his own against a Westmont team that went with a guard-heavy approach in an attempt to counter McNamara’s ability to push the pace.

“We were expecting a bigger lineup, but they matched up to us,” Czako said. “A lot of opportunities opened up because we were moving the ball and a lot of boxing out from my teammates.

“I just happened to get the ball and put it in the basket.”

Adrian Provost said Czako, who — along with Jaxson Provost and Alan Smith — gives the Irish three players with three years of varsity experience, showed how much he’s continued to progress in his overall game with his performance Friday.

“What he did tonight was a huge stride,” Adrian Provost said. “We’ve been trying to get him to get to the glass like that for two years, and he’s really starting to get it.”

Czako’s night was perfectly representative for the night the Irish had on the floor as a whole. They out-rebounded the Sentinels 27-18. Of those 27 boards, 16 of them were on the offensive end, and they led to 29 second-chance points.

“I think we’re hard to guard because we’re so athletic, and we’re tough to box out,” Adrian Provost said. “Westmont plays a lot of zone [defense], so our three keys were to get the ball inside-out and not shoot the 3-pointer too early, most importantly to play with pace and get early ball reversals and then finally to attack the glass.”

The Irish saw their record improve to 11-4 on the season and 3-1 in the Metro Suburban Conference. The win always is going to be welcomed by Adrian Provost, but being welcomed back into the gym by his team is what mattered most.

“This is home for me ...” Adrian Provost said. “It was good, at the end of the day, to be here with our kids and to be home.”

For Czako, whose uncle, Ignacio Czako, serves on the Bourbonnais Police Department, the events of last week have struck a close chord as well. With the understanding of how much their coach needed an escape, Czako said he and his teammates knew they had to give it to him.

“It was really difficult; yesterday, [Adrian] saw us and said that he was with us physically but not mentally yet,” Czako said. “But he’ll get there, and it’s all love from us.

“We always push for him and are in his corner because he’s the same way for us.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Czako added four steals and two blocks to his 27 points and six rebounds. Jaxson Provost had 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Jose Cortes had seven points, and Colton Provost, Brady Bertrand, Alan Smith, Frank Fouts and Abner Garcia all scored six points apiece.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

McNamara hosts St. Francis de Sales at 4:30 p.m. today.