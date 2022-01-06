ROUNDUP: Herscher girls dribble past Manteno

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Herscher 49, Manteno 40

Herscher jumped out to a comfortable first-half lead before cruising past Manteno in the second half. Macey Moore led Herscher with a team-high 22 points. Mia Ruder tallied 13 points, including a 1-for-2 performance from the strike.

Katherine Gaffney recorded 11 points, five rebounds and three steals to lead the Panthers. Drew Hosselton added seven points and nine rebounds. Kylie Saathoff and Chloee Boros shelled out seven points apiece.

Crete-Monee 42, Kankakee 39

Taleah Turner led the Kays with nine points, two rebounds and one assist. Avery Jackson had six points, five steals and three rebounds. Nikkel Johnson chipped in eight points, four rebounds and one assist.

Peotone 52, Wilmington 26

Madi Schroder’s 17 points and 11 rebounds led the Blue Devils. Jenna Hunter contributed 13 points and seven rebounds.

No individual stats were available for Wilmington.

Hoopeston 46, Milford 41

Milford’s Anna Hagan notched 11 points, four assists and three steals to lead the Bearcats. Emmaleah Marshino had nine points, eight rebounds and three steals. Anna McEwen chipped in eight points and nine rebounds.

Beecher 66, Tri-Point 27

Beecher improved to 8-8 on the season with a double-digit victory against the Chargers. Abby Shepard led the way for the Bobcats with 19 points, five rebounds and three assists. Morgan McDermott had 14 points, which was two more points than teammate Rhiannon Saller.

Kyra Cathcart’s team-high 11 points led Tri-Point. Melina Schuette added eight points, and Milie Ruiz chipped in a made 3-pointer.

Grant Park 57, Donovan-St. Anne 22

Grant Park improved to 12-4 overall and 7-1 in the River Valley Conference. Brooke Verhuizen notched 22 points and 12 rebounds to record another double-double to help lead the Dragons to victory. Delaney Panozzo scored 19 points, and Camryn Novak Brown added seven points.

No individual stats were available for Donovan-St. Anne.

G-SW 41, Momence 24

Addi Fair totaled 12 points to lead the Panthers. Chloe Wells contributed eight points, and Hannah Balcom had seven points.

Britta Lindgren scored seven points to finish as Momence’s top scorer. Sydnee VanSwol tallied five points and five steals. Haylie Smart chipped in four rebounds and three steals.

Reed-Custer 35, Streator 10

Reed-Custer picked up a double-digit victory against its Illinois Central Eight Conference counterpart. Brooklyn Harding totaled 11 points, six steals, five rebounds and four assists to lead the Comets. Laci Newbrough had five points and six rebounds. Adrionna Williams added five points and three rebounds.

Henry 27, Dwight 25

Kassy Kodat’s 12 points, four steals and four rebounds led the Trojans. Brooke Vigna finished one point shy of a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.

Watseka 60, Schlarman 5

Watseka improved to 13-2 overall with a dominant victory against Schlarman. Allie Hoy led the Warriors with a team-high 15 points. She was followed by teammates Ava Swartz (seven points) and Sydney McTaggart (six points).

Chesterton Academy 30, Trinity 21

Anna Simmons led the Eagles with 14 points and three steals.

Central 52, Illinois Lutheran 18

Central totaled more points in the first half (37) than Illinois Lutheran did the entire game to help win comfortably. Alana Gray scored a game-high 13 points to lead the Comets. Gracie Schroeder added 11 points, and Katherine Winkel had seven points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chesterton Academy 47, Trinity 41

Jesse Jakresky secured a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles. Carter Stoltz added 14 points and eight rebounds.

WRESTLING

Coal City 48, Peotone 25; Coal City 57, Lisle 6

Coal City swept its triangular with Peotone and Lisle. The Coalers were led by seven wrestlers who finished 2-0 on the evening. Culan Lindmuth (106 pounds), Brant Widlowski (120), Jacob Piatak (126), Blake Dillon (138), Zach Finch (160), Riley Dehler (170) and Braiden Young (195) all led Coal City with undefeated performances (2-0).

Manteno 35, Herscher 24; Manteno 53, Streator 0

Manteno picked up two victories against Herscher and Streator in dominant fashion to win the triangular. Sophomore Carter Watkins (160 pounds) and senior Wyatt Young (182) led the Panthers with two individual victories (2-0) each to finish as Manteno’s only two wrestlers to notch multiple wins on the evening.

Reed-Custer 54, Herscher 12; Reed-Custer 66, Streator 0

Reed-Custer swept both of its matches against both Herscher and Streator by a combined 108 team points to help improve to 14-2 on the season. The Comets had 12 wrestlers post 2-0 records on the evening. Judith Gamboa (106 pounds), Sam Begler (132), Jeremy Eggleston (132), Ascher Phillips (145), Landon Markle (145), Noah Windsor (152), Brenden Tribe (160), Rex Pfiefer (170), Brandon Mooreman (182), Lennon Perona (220), Kody Marschner (220) and Gunnar Berg (285) swept their individual matches to finish the evening 2-0 and lead Reed-Custer.

BOYS SWIMMING

Bradley-Bourbonnais 138, Bolingbrook 26

The Boilermakers improved to 2-1 on the season by sweeping all 12 events, including the 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay races. Zach Scheiwiller led BBCHS with individual wins in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly. Jake Lehman added victories in the 200-yard individual medley and 500-yard freestyle races. Ethan Smith picked up wins in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke. Carson Quigley chipped in two first-place finishes in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. Leon Tapp totaled a 113.90 in the diving portion.