Officials staying busier than ever as unsung prep sports heroes

With all the sacrifices administration, coaches, players and family members have made to make the return of high school sports possible during the past year and a half, some of the most integral parts of the sporting contests they’ve returned to often have been forgotten.

Sports officials already had faced shortage problems before the global pandemic, and the situation only has gotten even more dire since high school sports made their returns.

“The shortage of officials was bad before COVID-19 started, and as an assignor of officials, I lost about 30 percent of my staff due to the mask mandate,” said 54-year-old and 35-year officiating veteran Joe Ewers. “It’s hard to do more with less, and you’re forced to put guys on games that aren’t ready for that level yet, but if we don’t do that then the games don’t get covered, and so that’s stressful.

“And as an official, we are working a lot more nights now due to the referee shortage.”

With such a small pool of referees and officials to pull from since sports have returned, the men and women in black and blue have been doing their best to make every game possible. Just look at Ewers’ longtime referee and friend Randy Demierre, a 58 year-old official who has spent 15 years officiating basketball and football games with Ewers as part of the River Valley Officials Association for basketball and the Twin Rivers Officials Association for football.

“I usually don’t work lower-level games because I’m already busy enough with the other games, but with the shortages of officials I’ve been working five to six times a week, working all levels, including junior high girls basketball and anything else just to help get the games covered,” Demierre said.

Demierre recently got his first opportunity to officiate his first IHSA state football championship game when he refereed with Ewers during the Class 3A state title game between Byron and Tolono Unity in November at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.

“It was pretty cool officiating my first state football championship game,” Demierre said. “I had a call I wish I called back, but other than that we had a pretty good game, and it was a great experience.”

The opportunity to officiate a state championship game isn’t given to just any official who volunteers themselves. There is a distinct selection process that’s involved in getting selected to referee the state’s most prestigious games of the season.

“The process of being selected to referee a state title game comes down to power points,” Ewers said. “You get rated by the head coaches, and they put you on their Top-15 list, and that’s the main way it gets done.

“Nobody gets to that level by themselves,” Ewers added. “I was surrounded by a lot of good officials who mentored me along the way, and now, I’m trying to do that to the younger officials myself by mentoring them.”

Being that officials are human, there are numerous times when they can make a mistake or have a poor judgement call such as the one Demierre said he wished he could have back from the 3A state title game. However, everyone knows referees are far from perfect, but that doesn’t give people the right to harass them during a game.

As troublesome as it can be sometimes getting chirped at by enthusiastic crowd members on a particular call, many officials and referees believe those obnoxious outbursts directed toward them would die down at least a tad bit once high school sports resumed during the past year.

Unfortunately many of them were mistaken.

“We get chirped the exact same as we did before sports went on pause, if not maybe even worse,” Demierre said. “That was in my head when sports first went on pause, is that people will just be excited to have a sports resume and take it easy on us, but nothing changed a bit.

“Coaches and players are still trying to work us, and I get it, and it’s not a bad thing, but I don’t think anything has changed in that perspective.”

That sentiment also was backed by longtime local official Chad Ozee, who is one of the more premiere officials in the area, as he splits time officiating both at the high school and collegiate level amongst some professional baseball. The 46-year-old and seventh-year referee has seen the disparity in treatment toward officials between the high school and collegiate levels because of his time serving as the head of the River Valley Officials Association, as well as being an NCAA Division I level referee in baseball and basketball and in independent league baseball.

“I think officials tolerate way too much, and if it were up to me, especially at the high school level, schools would take much more pride in preventing that from happening in their institutions,” Ozee said. “There is no school principal out there [who] would allow parents to come in and heckle their teachers … but yet, for some reason, we feel paying a $5 entry to a high school sporting event allows people the right to abuse other human beings. And I use the word ‘abuse’ very directly because that’s the correct word.”

On top of facing backlash from coaches, crowd members and players, officials are left little time to spend with family as they are forced to work straight through the football season and into the basketball season amongst other traditional sport seasons.

“The hardest part about officiating is you’re away from your family,” Ewers said. “It does take a toll on your legs, and mentally, you get tired because you have to be on point every night.

“You don’t get many nights off because if you do, then the games don’t get covered. … As my wife says, from August to March, she’s a widow because she doesn’t see much of me.”

Despite the troubles that come with being an official, a majority of referees keep coming back year in and year out because of the bond that’s created with so many other officials from various work backgrounds who all come together for a common sport.

“The No. 1 thing I love about officiating is the brotherhood and sisterhood of officials,” Ozee said. “There’s something special about being around a group of people that [has] something in common that bonds us, from garbage collectors, to school superintendents, to parole officers or whatever else day jobs they may have.

“When all these officials come together and work a common sport, it’s amazing to see what happens because there is nobody [who] has each other’s back more than officials.”